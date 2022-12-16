Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter
Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks president Travis Schlenk moves to advisory role
Travis Schlenk stepped down as the Atlanta Hawks’ president of basketball operations on Tuesday and moved into a senior advisory
Hawks see major shakeup in front office amid rough start, John Collins trade talks
The Atlanta Hawks went off to a promising start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, Trae Young’s shooting struggles and subsequent injury woes to some of Atlanta’s most crucial players, such as Dejounte Murray and John Collins, have taken their toll. Through 31 games, the Hawks have mustered an uneven 16-15 record.
Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are in complete disarray, at least based on reports. Zach LaVine doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with the buzz coming out of the Bulls locker room. LaVine was asked about his thoughts on the report that there’s been a growing “disconnect” between the All-Star shooting guard and the rest of the organization. He […] The post Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors
At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 in a matchup between the top two teams.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Chicago Bulls will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bulls-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago...
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards
Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk. […] The post Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton clears the air after heated exchange with Monty Williams in loss vs. Wizards
The Phoenix Suns may have lost to the skidding Washington Wizards, 113-110, on Tuesday night, but it was Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams’ heated confrontation on the Suns bench that grabbed the most headlines. After all, Ayton and Williams haven’t had the smoothest relationship in the past. However,...
Andrew Wiggins’ injury status updated for Warriors’ back-to-back in New York
Stephen Curry, obviously, won’t be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors’ only trip to Madison Square Garden this season. Coming off their most complete road win of the season, though, at least there was a chance Andrew Wiggins would return to the Warriors for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it turns […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ injury status updated for Warriors’ back-to-back in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on falling out of Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks rotation
The New York Knicks are on an absolute tear. It’s come with Derrick Rose finding himself as the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Rose has played just once in the eight-game winning streak that the Knicks are on, coming off the bench for three minutes of garbage time in their 23-point clobbering of the Chicago Bulls. His spot in the rotation was ceded to second-year guard Miles McBride, who’s been a positive force off the bench for New York.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation
It’s no secret in NBA circles that Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye. Williams memorably benched Ayton during the Suns’ Game 7 meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks last postseason, leading to rumors of a potential exit for the number one pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls
Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion
After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
