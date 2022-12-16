Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
Related
Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
Philly Suburbs Among Nation’s Hottest Residential Rental Markets in 2022
Suburban Philadelphia is one of 2022’s hottest residential rental markets in the country thanks to the high renewal rates of leases, a growing prospective renters’ pool, and relatively few apartment buildings being constructed, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
Phillymag.com
What’s Open on Christmas Day in Philly?
Whether you need something to do after the presents are opened or you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s hard to find something to do on December 25th. Movies and Chinese food will always be there for you (never a bad option, especially with the Foobooz Chinatown guide), but if you want a change of pace this year, we’ve got you covered. So clean up that wrapping paper some other time: Here’s what’s open on Christmas in Philly.
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
Longwood Gardens Ranks as Number One Botanical Holiday Attraction in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens is grabbing national attention. For the fifth year in a row, the Kennett Square attraction has earned the No. 1 spot for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. The annual “A Longwood Christmas” event is what illuminated the outdoor garden’s magic. The event, a beloved tradition...
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
A great New Jersey town for a day trip
If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg. The first department store Santa appeared in Massachusetts in 1890 and has evolved over the...
A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...
PhillyBite
8 Top Holiday Attractions in Philadelphia 2022-23
- Philly is a beautiful city with many things to do during the holiday season. You can visit the city's numerous museums, see ice skating, and enjoy various other festivities. This guide includes a list of holiday events for the entire family to enjoy. Macy's Christmas Light Show in Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
Your Guide to Being Better at Lunch in 2023
Our daily midday meal has completely changed since the pandemic. We used to scarf it down at our desks, grab something with co-workers, or even have — gasp! — lunch dates. Now, lunch is just another chore. Get off the struggle bus. From delivery gems to coffee shops with great menus to chefs’ tips for elevating home-pantry standbys, your lunch game is about to get a whole lot better. — Edited by Regan Fletcher Stephens.
Chinatown residents sound off abut the proposed Sixers stadium
The inside Story panel discusses the heated meeting about the Chinatown Stadium proposal. Plus, the PA GOP and the latest in the race for Philadelphia Mayor.
PhillyBite
Mary Cassatt Tea Room & Garden in Rittenhouse Square
- The Mary Cassatt Tea Room in Philadelphia celebrates the rich cultural history of tea and serves a variety of teas from around the world. The tea menu includes delicate and exotic teas, delicious baked scones, and pastries. You can also get wine, champagne, and cider. While the Rittenhouse Hotel...
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBER JAMIE GAUTHIER REGARDING PHILADELPHIA REACHING THE GRIM MILESTONE OF 500 HOMICIDES
PHILADELPHIA — Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) today issued the following statement on Philadelphia reaching 500 homicides in 2022:. Today, the City of Philadelphia marks a tragic record– it is the second year in a row that our city has witnessed 500 homicides. That means there were three violent deaths every two days in 2022. Each of the 500 individuals lost this year is much more than a statistic—they are a family member, a friend, a neighbor, and their loss reverberates through entire communities.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Make Mozzarella from Scratch in Lawrenceville, NJ
If you feel like tapping into your Italian side, this event is for you. Although I’m completely aware not everyone from New Jersey fits the Italian, Jersey Shore stereotype that MTV gave us, this still looks like a super fun class to take on a chill night. Cherry Grove...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0