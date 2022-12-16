ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Councilwoman Woodings discusses BPD investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our coverage of the challenges facing Boise City Hall and the police department continues. Cbs2's Marcos Guadarrama sat down with Councilwoman Holli Woodings to get her perspective on what's happening. The Councilwoman talks about voting to remove the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) director earlier...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Lottery looking for Ada County Mega Millions winner

Idaho Lottery is looking for the winner of a $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Ada County over a month ago. The winning numbers were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Mega Millions draw were 6,19,28,46,61 and the mega ball was 18. "Idaho continues to be a lucky...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit

BOISE — When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Therapy dogs at the Boise Airport for holidays

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs will be at the Boise Airport during this busy holiday season offering some stress relief for travelers. Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

The most snow I've seen in years

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

62-year-old Las Vegas man arrested in Eagle for bank fraud spree

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eagle Police arrested a 62-year-old Las Vegas man in connection with a five-state bank fraud spree. On the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, Eagle Police detectives, with the assistance of Garden City Police, developed evidence and interviewed Anubor J. Bagbi before arresting him. Bagbi is...
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Bitter cold to warmer than normal

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The weather pattern is about to turn hyperactive and difficult to predict. That's because the models are changing from one day to the next. One thing for sure, it's going to get very cold on Thursday, then temperatures will swing wildly as surges of Pacific moisture rush toward Idaho driven by a fast moving storm track. Here's my best shot at what could happen in the days to come.
IDAHO STATE
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID

