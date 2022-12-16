Read full article on original website
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
Post Register
Councilwoman Woodings discusses BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our coverage of the challenges facing Boise City Hall and the police department continues. Cbs2's Marcos Guadarrama sat down with Councilwoman Holli Woodings to get her perspective on what's happening. The Councilwoman talks about voting to remove the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) director earlier...
Post Register
Idaho Lottery looking for Ada County Mega Millions winner
Idaho Lottery is looking for the winner of a $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Ada County over a month ago. The winning numbers were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Mega Millions draw were 6,19,28,46,61 and the mega ball was 18. "Idaho continues to be a lucky...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Post Register
Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE — When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Post Register
Therapy dogs at the Boise Airport for holidays
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs will be at the Boise Airport during this busy holiday season offering some stress relief for travelers. Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m....
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
Post Register
The most snow I've seen in years
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
Post Register
62-year-old Las Vegas man arrested in Eagle for bank fraud spree
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eagle Police arrested a 62-year-old Las Vegas man in connection with a five-state bank fraud spree. On the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, Eagle Police detectives, with the assistance of Garden City Police, developed evidence and interviewed Anubor J. Bagbi before arresting him. Bagbi is...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
California Dog That Went Missing in 2021 Found in Kansas Pasture After 1,700-Mile Journey
It was likely a very amazing journey for one California German Shepherd mix that wandered away from home last year, ending up thousands of miles away in Kansas months later. However, how he got there while staying safe remains an absolute mystery. The Lost Dog Was Found In A Kansas...
Post Register
Bitter cold to warmer than normal
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The weather pattern is about to turn hyperactive and difficult to predict. That's because the models are changing from one day to the next. One thing for sure, it's going to get very cold on Thursday, then temperatures will swing wildly as surges of Pacific moisture rush toward Idaho driven by a fast moving storm track. Here's my best shot at what could happen in the days to come.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
Post Register
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
