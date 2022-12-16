Read full article on original website
Waverly's Kennedy Westbrook signs to play soccer at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) - Waverly senior, Kennedy Westbrook has been a standout student-athlete for the Wolverines in soccer, basketball, and track. Now, she is set to compete on the pitch at the Division 1 level. Westbrook signed to play for New Jersey Institute of Technology on Tuesday where she will...
Corning United Soccer Club Participates in Long-Awaited International Tournament
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning United Soccer Club is participating in the Iber Cup in Spain after years of planning an international trip. "We had established a trip to Brazil five years ago," Head Coach Chad Freelove said. "My daughter ended up being born during that time, so I pushed the trip out. Then COVID happened."
Alfred State, University of Buffalo Creates Advanced Degree in Nursing
ALFRED, N.Y. (WENY) - Alfred State College is teaming with the University of Buffalo to create an advanced degree in nursing. Nursing graduates at Alfred State now have the opportunity to seek an Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. Gerontology is the scientific study of old age.
Arctic League Announces 2022 Delivery Schedule
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Arctic League will once again be distributing packages on December 24th as it did last year. Area Volunteer Fire Departments will pick up packages at the Arctic League headquarters on 249 West Clinton Street in Elmira and immediately deliver them to recipients. Volunteers can begin...
Troopers: Two people killed in crash in Bath
TOWN OF BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two people Saturday in the Town of Bath. According to New York State Police, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on County Route 11. Troopers say 39-year-old Brandi White of Bath was driving northbound when she crossed into the southbound lane -- hitting another car head-on.
Salvation Army asking for $20 on December 20th
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- With less than a week to go until Christmas, the Salvation Army is hitting the final push for holiday fundraising. On Tuesday, The Salvation Army is encouraging people to come out and donate $20 in light of the date being December 20th. “It's a fun...
Schuyler Emergency Medical Services Launches with Mutual Aid
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Schuyler County and Cayuga Health are teaming up to launch new emergency medical services in the county. According to Schuyler Health, the service is made possible through a contract between Cayuga Health and Schuyler County to provide ambulance service in the county. The contract will...
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
Santa makes a pit stop in Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- You better watch out, and you better not cry, because Santa Claus came early for those living in Sayre, P.A. While Saint Nick was the main focus, there were other familiar faces at "An Evening with Santa" too. "We have the Grinch, we have hot cocoa,...
Meet Alice, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Alice, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Alice is a fun-loving one-year-old pitbull mix looking for someone who loves snuggles and playing around. She gets along with other dogs, but the shelter is unsure how she behaves with cats. For households with children, the SPCA recommends she live with kids older than eight years old due to her size.
Elmira Heights PD seeks help identifying person seen near old Knitting Mill warehouse before fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen near the area of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. on Dec. 5th before a fire broke out within. Police did not say if the person in question is a suspect or a person of interest.
Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
