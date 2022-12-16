ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Alice, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Alice is a fun-loving one-year-old pitbull mix looking for someone who loves snuggles and playing around. She gets along with other dogs, but the shelter is unsure how she behaves with cats. For households with children, the SPCA recommends she live with kids older than eight years old due to her size.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO