ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle police make 2 more arrests in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7fj0_0jkWHPxm00

Two people were arrested last week for their roles in an EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to SPD, in late summer, the department began investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a man was dealing drugs out of his RV in the 3700 block of Southwest Marginal Place. On Sept. 23, officers served a search warrant on the RV and arrested the occupant, a 63-year-old man.

The search of the RV turned up the following:

  • $5,180 in cash
  • 11.7 grams of clonazepam
  • 1.6 grams of oxycodone
  • 20.6 grams of methamphetamine
  • 13.4 grams of cocaine
  • 18.9 grams of crack cocaine
  • 41.9 grams of heroin
  • 85.9 grams of fentanyl pills
  • A revolver
  • Black powder pistol

As detectives continued to investigate, they learned that several suspects in the CID were involved in a scheme where they offered EBT recipients 30 to 50 cents on the dollar for the balance on their EBT card.

According to police, suspects would accompany cardholders into the store, tell them what to buy, take custody of the groceries or merchandise, and pay the cardholder a fraction of the value of the goods in cash. The suspects would then sell the goods on the street or to restaurants.

Five suspects were found to have taken part in the scheme on a daily basis, according to SPD. The department will request felony-level charges for money laundering and trafficking in food stamps.

Police also arrested two people who were exchanging fentanyl for EBT cards. On Dec. 7, officers served a search warrant at their residence in the 1500 block of South Bennett Street and recovered the following:

  • $670 in cash
  • 134.3 grams of fentanyl pills
  • 27.4 grams of methamphetamine
  • 202.5 grams of crack cocaine
  • 14 EBT cards
  • A 9 mm semi-auto handgun

The 56-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics and trafficking of food stamps.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

beautiful_storm79
4d ago

this is nothing new. this has been going on since food stamps have been around. I used to sell my food stamps for drugs all the time. I don't understand why this is even news. Addicts will sell anything for drugs including their government issued phones. DSHS is fully aware of this because if you get 5 food stamp cards in less than 6 months you can't get anymore

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police seek man suspected of groping joggers

Seattle police are looking for a man suspected of groping joggers around the East Precinct, according to the Seattle Police Department. On April 6, police received a report from a woman who said she had been out running in the 900 block of 17th Avenue when a man approached her and grabbed her before fleeing in a white Lexus SUV.
SEATTLE, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
REDMOND, WA
westsideseattle.com

Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday

Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action

Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snoqualmie police seek driver shooting gun around North Bend

Police in North Bend are asking the public for help identifying a driver who fired a gun while driving around North Bend, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Southeast 16th Street and Stilson Avenue Southeast, east of North Bend.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday evening. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of South Oakes Street. The 30-year-old victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in serious...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night

Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy