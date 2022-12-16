Seattle police make 2 more arrests in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

Two people were arrested last week for their roles in an EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to SPD, in late summer, the department began investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a man was dealing drugs out of his RV in the 3700 block of Southwest Marginal Place. On Sept. 23, officers served a search warrant on the RV and arrested the occupant, a 63-year-old man.

The search of the RV turned up the following:

$5,180 in cash

11.7 grams of clonazepam

1.6 grams of oxycodone

20.6 grams of methamphetamine

13.4 grams of cocaine

18.9 grams of crack cocaine

41.9 grams of heroin

85.9 grams of fentanyl pills

A revolver

Black powder pistol

As detectives continued to investigate, they learned that several suspects in the CID were involved in a scheme where they offered EBT recipients 30 to 50 cents on the dollar for the balance on their EBT card.

According to police, suspects would accompany cardholders into the store, tell them what to buy, take custody of the groceries or merchandise, and pay the cardholder a fraction of the value of the goods in cash. The suspects would then sell the goods on the street or to restaurants.

Five suspects were found to have taken part in the scheme on a daily basis, according to SPD. The department will request felony-level charges for money laundering and trafficking in food stamps.

Police also arrested two people who were exchanging fentanyl for EBT cards. On Dec. 7, officers served a search warrant at their residence in the 1500 block of South Bennett Street and recovered the following:

$670 in cash

134.3 grams of fentanyl pills

27.4 grams of methamphetamine

202.5 grams of crack cocaine

14 EBT cards

A 9 mm semi-auto handgun

The 56-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics and trafficking of food stamps.

