Though winning has eluded the New York Jets after starting 6-3, one constant remains; the game-changing impact of cornerbacks DJ Reed and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Pro Football Focus has Gardner ranked as the top cornerback in the NFL, with an 89.6 coverage grade, and his long arms and athleticism allow him to be an impact playmaker in man coverage. Reed isn’t far behind. The former Seattle Seahawk is shining bright in his first year under the New York lights, with an overall grade of 73.7 and is a consistently disruptive presence on the outside despite only standing at 5 '9".

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO