Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
For the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars, the future is now
Uh oh. Here come the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once upon a time, the Jaguars had a comically bad fight song. Way back in 1999, when they had championship aspirations, they released “Uh oh,” a hip-hop fight song. Sort of their version of the Super Bowl Shuffle. Unlike the 1986 Chicago Bears, they didn’t quite make it. Read more... The post For the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars, the future is now appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Jets: Why Overcoming New York’s CB Duo Is the Key for Jacksonville’s Offense
Though winning has eluded the New York Jets after starting 6-3, one constant remains; the game-changing impact of cornerbacks DJ Reed and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Pro Football Focus has Gardner ranked as the top cornerback in the NFL, with an 89.6 coverage grade, and his long arms and athleticism allow him to be an impact playmaker in man coverage. Reed isn’t far behind. The former Seattle Seahawk is shining bright in his first year under the New York lights, with an overall grade of 73.7 and is a consistently disruptive presence on the outside despite only standing at 5 '9".
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Get Good News as They Quickly Turn Page to Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christmas came a bit early for the Green Bay Packers. Running back AJ Dillon should be ready to rumble for the team’s must-win game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Dillon ran for a pair of touchdowns during Monday night’s victory over the Los...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kayvon Thibodeaux Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named the "NFC Defensive Player of the Week" for Week 15 games. Thibodeaux, the Giants' first-round pick out of Oregon (No. 5 overall), had a monster game Sunday in the Giants 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders. He recorded a team-high...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Goedert Returns, so Does Chemistry with Gardner Minshew - Just in Case
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles wasted little time this week making it official and ending Dallas Goedert’s five-game run on injured reserve by adding the tight end back to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Maybe there’s a clue in there somewhere, a little gift to unwrap ahead of Christmas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zach Wilson Spoke With These Legendary Quarterbacks After Getting Benched
When Zach Wilson was benched last month, a new low point in his career, the former No. 2 overall pick reached out to some former NFL quarterbacks that went through a similar taste of adversity early in their careers. Wilson revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he spoke with Steve...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Despite some wideouts returning this week, there isn’t one option offering impact value. The most significant loss for fantasy teams over the past week was Tyler Lockett, while the injury to Chris Olave hurts some teams if he doesn’t play. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos. Denver hopes to have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ex-USC, Georgia QB JT Daniels Chooses Fourth School
View the original article to see embedded media. For the third time in his career, quarterback JT Daniels has found a new college home. Daniels, who began his collegiate career at USC before stops at Georgia and West Virginia, will transfer to Rice for his sixth season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It will be Daniels’s third different team in as many years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Hall of Fame Running Back Franco Harris Dies at 72
Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Franco Harris, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and the "reception" piece of the famous Immaculate Reception, died overnight Wednesday, Harris's son, Dok, told the Associated Press. No cause of death was given. He was 72 years old. The Steelers were set to retire Harris’s No....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Steelers Fans Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown?
PITTSBURGH -- Well, anyone who had Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Antonio Brown being on the same side of an argument this year on their bingo card, you can now cross it off. It's been a while since Brown and the Steelers had a loving relationship. The once All-Pro wide receiver spent most of his long and successful career in Pittsburgh, but his departure wasn't ideal, and since, his reputation with the fanbase hasn't been very bright.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’
FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brrrrrrrrr: Bear Weather Coming Saturday Against Bills
The forecast for so-called "Bear weather" Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields. Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn't exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Release ‘They Gotta Play Us’ Hype Video Ahead Tampa Bay Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have championed "They Gotta Play Us" as their mantra this season. That was a heavy theme in the latest hype video as Joe Burrow and the Bengals get ready to face Tom Brady and the Bucs. Check out the clip ahead of kickoff this afternoon.
Comments / 0