Salt Lake City, UT

CBS Sports

Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports

The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points

Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points

McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
CBS Sports

Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges

Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday

Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
