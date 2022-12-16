Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, with 3 to 5 inches in Star Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO