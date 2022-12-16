Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Snow with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with only 2 to 4 inches on South Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in the higher elevations. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 05:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes the 5, 23, 101, and 118 freeways and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high 45 to 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...South Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Weather conditions on area highways could change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Grady; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Stephens FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, southern and southwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icing on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may deposit a light glaze of ice on surfaces this morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, with 3 to 5 inches in Star Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; West Marshall; West Polk WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. Up to 2 inches of new snow will fall today into this evening, locally 3 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Roseau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Roseau; South Beltrami WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. 1 to 3 inches of new snow today into this evening. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Atoka, Garvin, Johnston, Murray by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Atoka; Garvin; Johnston; Murray FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Garvin, Murray, Johnston and Atoka Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icing on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may deposit a light glaze of ice on surfaces this morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 04:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Upper Klondike Highway to Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and/or ice accumulations from freezing rain of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate winter apparel. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest and parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are likely south of Interstate 94 and west of the Missouri River.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman, Lane by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 08:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Trego DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. Fog and light drizzle could freeze on sidewalks and some roads. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are expected due to low visibility and possible slick spots on sidewalks and highways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 04:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Around 3 to 4 inches of snow was measured at Yakutat around 7 pm Tuesday evening with some drifting of snow. Snow is
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 2 inches. Ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icing on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may deposit a light glaze of ice on surfaces this morning.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harper by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harper; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icing on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may deposit a light glaze of ice on surfaces this morning.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 08:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 16:58:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 20:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY HAWAII THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KONA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. 1 to 3 inches of new snow today into this evening. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
