Effective: 2022-12-21 05:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes the 5, 23, 101, and 118 freeways and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO