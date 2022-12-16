Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Oregon, Washington join California in banning gas-powered new vehicles starting in 2035
New cars sold in Oregon and Washington will have to be emissions-free starting in 2035. The rules adopted Monday by both states will mean an end to the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered trucks, passenger cars and SUVs up and down the West Coast. The states are on track...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statement After Court Strikes Down Provision of Gun Safety Law
December 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB. 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge...
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
Judge strikes down California gun law modeled on Texas abortion measure
The ruling could put the law on a trajectory to the Supreme Court.
Video gamers sue Microsoft in US court to stop Activision takeover
Microsoft Corp was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company's $69 billion bid to purchase "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry.
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) signed a bill establishing a working group tasked with improving pay and conditions, but restaurant owners say it will lead to higher prices and fewer hours for workers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California earthquake causes gas hazards. Here’s how to check for leaks
As the dust settles from Northern California’s early Tuesday morning magnitude-6.4 earthquake, your building’s gas supply should be your next priority. Earthquakes can damage gas piping and appliances, according to Earthquake Country Alliance, causing gas leaks and in worst cases, building fires. Earthquakes are more likely to induce...
Opinion: Utah is positioned as ‘a potential Saudi Arabia’ of renewable energy sources
Utah can supply the U.S. with renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal energy. Read more here.
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Controversial change for rooftop-solar incentives approved by California Public Utilities Commission
A controversial new plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission will mean big changes to how homeowners who install rooftop solar systems are paid by the utility companies for the power generated by their panels.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
Secede from California? Nation's largest county votes to study it
RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County -- home to 2.2 million people -- directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.This attempt to create a new state -- which would be the first since Hawaii in 1959 -- is...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
Opinion: New Rooftop Solar Rules Will Ensure California’s Clean Energy Future
In San Diego, sunshine is the answer. It drives healthy living, tourism and it should power our lightbulbs day and night. A proposed update to the state’s rooftop solar program, referred to as net energy metering, will help make solar the clean energy source for all hours of the day. The California Public Utilities Commission will consider the update Thursday and the incentives for new solar with batteries are deserving of the commission’s support.
