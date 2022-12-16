Read full article on original website
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Brings a brand-New Method Called ‘ANGIE’ That Efficiently Records Reusable Co-Speech Gesture Patterns And Fine-Grained Rhythmic Movements
Humans typically use co-speech gestures to express their thoughts in addition to spoken channels throughout the everyday conversation. These nonverbal cues improve speech comprehension and establish the communicator’s credibility. As a result, teaching the social robot conversational abilities is an essential first step in enabling human-machine contact. To accomplish this, researchers work on co-speech gesture generation, synthesizing audio-coherent human gesture sequences as structural human representations. The target speaker’s appearance information, which is essential for human perception, is absent from such a representation. It has been shown that creating real-world subjects in the image domain is highly desirable in audio-driven talking head synthesis.
marktechpost.com
Meet DifFace: A Novel Deep-Learning Diffused Model For Blind Face Restoration
Looking at really old photos, we can notice a clear difference from the ones produced by recent cameras. Blurry or pixelled photos were once pretty common. With the ideal of photo quality being related to details, definition, and sharpness, it is easy to understand why old photos can not deliver these quality standards. Indeed, we notice the huge difference between images produced by old and recent cameras. However, such problems often recur in recent pictures as well, depending on the camera shutter or environment settings.
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research From Intel Explains an Alternative Approach to Train Deep Learning Models for Fast-Paced Real World Use Cases, Across a Variety of Industries
Object detection means all the techniques and means for detecting, identifying, and classifying objects in an image. Recently, the field of artificial intelligence has seen many advances thanks to deep learning and image processing. It is now possible to recognize images or even find objects inside an image. With deep learning, object detection has become very popular with several families of models (R-CNN, YOLO, etc.). However, most of the existing methods in the literature adapt to the training database and fail to generalize when faced with images belonging to different domains.
marktechpost.com
Microsoft AI Research Introduces E5 Model Trained in a Contrastive Manner with Weak Supervision Signals
In the latest research, Microsoft researchers developed an E5 model designed for general-purpose text embeddings. Text embeddings, which are arbitrary-length text representations in the form of low-dimensional vectors, are crucial to many NLP applications, including large-scale retrieval. With text embeddings, it is possible to overcome the challenge of lexical mismatches in NLP tasks. It also provides efficient matching and retrieval between texts.
This Company Built a New Kind of Robot: 'It Moves the Way People Move'
Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. discusses his company's path to innovation.
Ars Technica
DeepMind’s latest AI project solves programming challenges like a newb
Google's DeepMind AI division has tackled everything from StarCraft to protein folding. So it's probably no surprise that its creators have eventually turned to what is undoubtedly a personal interest: computer programming. In Thursday's edition of Science, the company describes a system it developed that produces code in response to programming typical of those used in human programming contests.
psychologytoday.com
New Soft Robot Able to Spot Injuries and Self-Heal
Advances in AI have enabled soft robots endowed with human-like capabilities. A new autonomous robot can not only identify its own injuries but also heal itself. Scientists hope to combine these abilities with AI machine learning in the future. Advances in artificially intelligent robots have enabled pioneering scientists to endow...
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott on how AI language models can democratize education: “It creates a bunch of opportunity”
If you’ve been on the internet this week, you’ve likely seen the buzz about ChatGPT, AI firm Open AI’s advanced, human-sounding chatbot that was released for public use last week. As users marveled at the chatbot’s ability to answer complex questions and even make jokes, many are hypothesizing what the implications will be for higher education as well as the future of work. At Fortune’s Brainstorm AI conference in San Francisco, CTO of Microsoft Kevin Scott explained what the potential is for powerful AI language models to make information more accessible.
marktechpost.com
What Else If Not Back-Propagation? This AI Research Brings A New Perspective
Lately, there has been a lot of discussion on the paper “The Forward-Forward Algorithm: Some Preliminary Investigations” by Geoffrey Hinton. In this paper, he talked about the problems with backpropagation and suggested a new method that seems reasonable and only requires two forward passes. He called it “The Forward-Forward Algorithm.”
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
marktechpost.com
Meta has open-sourced Anonymous Credential Service (ACS), a highly available multitenant service that allows clients to authenticate in a de-identified manner
The least amount of data must be gathered by all businesses in order to avoid personally identifiable information from getting into the wrong hands. The method taken by Meta developers in their approach to data minimization was discussed in a talk they gave, along with an internal solution they devised called the Anonymous Credentials Service (ACS). Meta recently open-sourced it. Anonymous Credential Services(ACS) is a service that allows multi-client authentication.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
Control Engineering
Digital twin benefits for process manufacturers
Digital twins drive agility and the convergence of understanding to enable effective decision-making by providing full knowledge of its historical performance. Digital twins can drive improvements through advanced data analytics and operational insights by utilizing massive amounts of information. A digital twin is a representation of a human, device, system,...
nextbigfuture.com
What is Really Happening with Quantum Computers?
I have been following quantum computers closely for over two decades and I spent the last few days meeting with many of the major quantum computer companies, listening to talks and presentations and hearing from representatives of several governmental agencies and groups at the Q2B conference (Quantum to Business) .
A new AI testing system could help unlock secrets of the human genome
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an innovative tool that can be trained to make predictions and solve problems quickly and with accuracy. However, the reasoning behind the output, or information sent out after the AI software receives input from datasets, is not yet clearly understood. Researchers have been trying to comprehend...
Humanoids and The Future of The World: Carefully Consider the Implications- "The Future Is At Stake!"
Photo byImage by S. Hermann / F. Richter from Pixabay. The future of the world is shrouded in mystery, but one thing is certain: the rise of humanoids. Humanoids are artificial intelligence-powered machines that resemble and can replicate the actions of humans; this invariably means that they are a type of robot that is designed to look and act like a human. They are the next step in evolution, and they will change the world as we know it.
SiLC Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Compact, Powerful Coherent Machine Vision Solution
MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), recognized for advancing the state of machine vision, today announced the launch of the Eyeonic TM Vision System, the industry’s most compact and powerful coherent vision system. The new system features the highest resolution, highest precision and longest range while remaining the only FMCW LiDAR solution to offer polarization information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005198/en/ The new Eyeonic Vision System integrates SiLC’s unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
