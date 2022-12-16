Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
Three BYU Football Freshmen Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – A trio of true freshmen from the 2022 BYU football roster are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those three players are offensive lineman Talin Togiai and cornerbacks Korbyn Green and Nathaniel Gillis. All three players were part of BYU’s 2022 signing class, and each redshirted this season.
kslsports.com
BYU Rolls Through Lindenwood For Fourth Consecutive Win
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues its winning ways as they cruised through Lindenwood, 90-61. The Cougars are now up to four consecutive victories. BYU didn’t overlook the new D1 Lindenwood Lions, as they took care of business. Four BYU players scored in double-figures led by Fousseyni Traore putting together a season-high 21-point performance.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Former Utah Great Sione Pouha To Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired a former Utah Utes star and assistant coach Sione Pouha to be on the defensive staff. Pouha was out of coaching during the 2022 season. However, he is returning to the sidelines to team up with newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Dallin Hall Earns First WCC Freshman Of The Week Honor
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Dallin Hall has quickly made for himself. The former Fremont High star has emerged as the starting point guard for the Cougars. Since he was inserted into the starting lineup, BYU has posted a 3-1 record that includes a win over rival Utah last week.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Is Looking For A Bounce Back Against TCU
SALT LAKE CITY- By and large Utah basketball has exceeded expectations early in the 2022-2023 season. That doesn’t mean the handful of losses the Utes have experienced (they are currently 9-3) haven’t hurt any less though. Perhaps the toughest loss to date for the Runnin’ Utes came last Saturday against rival BYU. However, head coach Craig Smith says Utah basketball is ready to bounce back on Wednesday night against No. 20 TCU.
kslsports.com
BYU Football OL Clark Barrington Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Offensive lineman Clark Barrington is the latest transfer portal entry from the BYU football program. The Athletic’s Max Olsen first reported the news. Barrington was always viewed as a player going through his final season at BYU in 2022. But the consensus view was that he was likely moving on to pursue an NFL career. Instead, he’s taking advantage of the extra year of college eligibility from the COVID-19 season in 2020.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Gearing Up For Historic Early Signing Day
SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.
kslsports.com
Utah Football’s Early Signing Day Tracker 12/21/22
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing quite like the rush of college football signing day. Making it closer to Christmas adds a whole new element that makes it feel, well, like Christmas. Early Signing Day for college football officially opens on December 21, 2022, and the Utes have done a really good job of closing the deal on some big names that will likely make the 2023 signing class Utah football’s best ever. We will do our best to keep up with all the action throughout the day giving you a place to track who has signed, who is yet to sign, and who will sign come February.
kslsports.com
‘Finish Strong’: BYU Football Closed 2022 Season On High Note
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When BYU football was 4-5, there was a lot of doubt in the program. From once being a preseason Top 25 team that climbed to No. 12 in the polls. BYU was suddenly staring at the possibility of not reaching the postseason. That outcome would have...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Took Advantage Of Starting QB Opportunity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, represents the wild nature of the 2022 BYU football season. From fourth-string quarterback to New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. A former three-star recruit that had attention on the recruiting trail as an 8th grader from Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Maiava-Peters was trending up in BYU’s quarterback room. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said last spring that Maiava was one of the most improved players in the QB room.
kslsports.com
BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has received a transfer portal commitment from UNLV’s Aidan Robbins. Robbins ran for 1,011 yards during the 2022 season with the Rebels. He joins a BYU running back room that loses Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa, and potentially Jackson McChesney. Robbins began his college...
kslsports.com
TCU’s Sonny Dykes Named Associated Press Coach Of The Year
AP – TCU‘s Sonny Dykes was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the No. 3 Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the school. Dykes received 37 of 46 first-place votes and 120 points from AP Top...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Boys High School Basketball Week 4 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first four weeks of the high school boys basketball season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best of Regions one through nine, along with the best of 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A.
Comments / 0