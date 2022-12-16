Read full article on original website
Audits Play Role in Reducing Financial Risk of Payments Fraud
Fighting B2B payments fraud starts with acknowledging that financial risk management starts from within. A continuous audit and data validation has been shown to be a key ingredient in the fight against business payments fraud, as nsKnox Chief Operating Officer Nithai Barzam told PYMNTS in a recent conversation. “Nobody wants...
Will Real-Time Analytics Reshape the Future of Financial Data?
The growing adoption of real-time analytics is affecting nearly every aspect of banking and payments. “If you don’t know where your money is, you can’t make good financial decisions,” said Koji Murase, senior product manager of ledgers at Modern Treasury. For large companies with sprawling financial data...
PYMNTS
Binance Skeptics Seek Answers Concerning Similarities With FTX Crypto Business Model
After the astounding FTX crypto collapse, investors and industry observers want proof that Binance is different. The leading cryptocurrency exchange and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who played a key role in setting off the death spiral of the FTX enterprise, are now themselves facing increasing scrutiny over the opacity of Binance’s operations and the solvency of its crypto holdings.
Digital Wallet Acceptance Drives D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Payments Orchestration Can Help Aggregators Scale Quickly
Global eCommerce sales are predicted to grow by more than half over the next four years, with a projected value of $8.1 trillion by 2026. Scaling upward, however, remains a challenge for most online businesses, with more than 90% of eCommerce merchants earning less than $1 million in annual revenue.
PYMNTS
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
JPMorgan Hints The RTP® Network Could Disrupt Cross-Border Payments
In this month’s “Real-Time Payments Tracker®,” Rupa Krishnan, head of global real-time payments at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., reflects on the RTP® network’s five-year anniversary and looks ahead to possible new use cases, including why it is poised to disrupt cross-border payments. An...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Lack of Payments Modernization Is a Risky Decision
As the online gambling and casino industries continue to grow, payments present both a challenge and a considerable opportunity. Customers involved in gambling have traditionally preferred making and receiving payments in cash due to its anonymity, but times are changing. A KPMG survey taken in the pandemic’s wake found that 55% of respondents would use a mobile application or contactless method of wagering at a casino if given the choice.
Diverse Data Sets Help Tackle Fraud Without ‘Unnecessary’ Payment Friction
Analysis of a variety of data sets is central to tackling online fraud without creating customer friction. As the digital economy grows and evolves, fraudsters are presented with a growing number of opportunities to take advantage of eCommerce retailers who haven’t put up sufficient defenses. “Scale is important for...
What is a Super App?
A super app is an all-in-one mobile application that provides a wide range of services and functions, allowing users to perform various tasks within the app instead of using multiple separate apps. Super apps often have a broad scope and can include features such as social networking, eCommerce, banking, transportation...
Online Habits Highlight Digital Economy Gender Gap
Gender equality hasn’t yet reached the digital economy — and retailers can capitalize on this divide. PYMNTS research has found that women overall make fewer transactions than men in nearly every category of the digital economy. The only exception is in digital banking, where approximately 70% of both genders engage. On average, men are 34% more likely to participate in online transactions than women. In October, men made 14.3 different online transactions compared to 11.5 for women. Additionally, men showed higher levels of engagement across all areas of the connected economy, including communicating, buying groceries and eating at restaurants.
PYMNTS
Walmart Canada Taps Western Union For Money Transfers
Walmart Canada has integrated Western Union’s platform into Walmart.ca to offer customers money transfers. In addition, the two companies have extended their relationship, letting customers use Western Union money transfer services in Walmart stores for 5% less than the nationally published consumer fee rate, Walmart said in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) news release.
Uber Leverages Its Platform to Out-do Grocery Delivery Competitors
As Uber courts grocery delivery partners, its multi-vertical model is proving to be a competitive weapon. On Friday (Dec. 16), Uber Eats announced its latest such partnership, delivering from 250 of Midwestern retailer Meijer’s roughly 500 stores. In an interview with PYMNTS, Christian Freese, Uber’s head of grocery and new verticals across the U.S. and Canada, explained how the company’s platform model helps set its marketplace apart in the face of stiff competition from other restaurant and grocery aggregators.
46% of FinTech Banks Say Deposit Fraud Hurts Customer Experience
Fraud’s hindering money mobility, and the customer experience is rife with frictions. The average FinTech loses 1.7% of its annual revenue to fraud — approximately $51 million per year. And as we found in the report “The FinTech Fraud Ripple Effect: The Money Mobility 2022 Series,” a PYMNTS...
Can One-Stop Solutions Ease Execs’ Bill Payments Pain?
Recurring inefficiencies that impact both individual bill-payers and companies’ billing and collections teams are weighing heavily on billing executives’ sentiment. PYMNTS’ research finds that 30% of billing and collections executives are only somewhat satisfied with their organizations’ current bill payments ecosystem, and 68% expect their firms to incorporate innovations such as one-stop-shop solutions within the next 12 months.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Marking the Milestones and Impact of the RTP® Network
The RTP® network does not only offer secure payments that settle in seconds. It also offers payment messaging capability, digital commerce services and a host of other features that have driven banks and businesses to join in droves. Five years after its introduction, the RTP network now services 62%...
French Crypto Investors File Complaint Over Binance’s Social Media Marketing
Binance is facing a criminal complaint in France for its social media marketing. Filed by crypto investors, the complaint accuses the crypto exchange of misleading commercial practices and promoting itself before it was registered in the country, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 20). The filing of a complaint does not necessarily...
Intelligent Tech Balances Customer Convenience With Identity Theft
Identity theft and other types of fraud will become even more widespread in 2023. That’s according to the latest report released by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), which predicts that next year will see a greater proliferation of payment app scams. Incidents of ID criminals using impersonation techniques to open new financial accounts and hijack social media accounts are anticipated to rise as well.
Pinterest Stock Up 35% 6 Months After New CEO Arrived
Pinterest stock has risen 35% since the arrival of new CEO in June. It’s a shift that’s happened as the platform works to attract advertisers and ride a social commerce wave, while many of its social media rivals face a variety of struggles. named CEO in late June,...
JPMorgan Expands APAC Digital Payments With Investment
J.P. Morgan is growing its digital payments ventures in Asia with its In-Solutions Global investment. The partnership announcement comes as the first major investment into In-Solutions Global since its launch in 2004, according to a Monday (Dec. 19) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Headquartered in India, In-Solutions Global is a...
