Gender equality hasn’t yet reached the digital economy — and retailers can capitalize on this divide. PYMNTS research has found that women overall make fewer transactions than men in nearly every category of the digital economy. The only exception is in digital banking, where approximately 70% of both genders engage. On average, men are 34% more likely to participate in online transactions than women. In October, men made 14.3 different online transactions compared to 11.5 for women. Additionally, men showed higher levels of engagement across all areas of the connected economy, including communicating, buying groceries and eating at restaurants.

21 HOURS AGO