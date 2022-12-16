Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Piles up 11 assists in loss
Paul contributed 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards. Paul has now notched five double-doubles through 18 appearances on the season. With Devin Booker(groin) sitting out Wednesday for the second game in a row, Paul has benefited from greater usage, though his scoring numbers have taken some twists and turns. After turning in a season-high 28 points in Monday's win over the Lakers, Paul took a step back Tuesday due in large part to his inefficient shooting from the field.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Sauce Gardner not targeted once by Jared Goff in Jets' loss, took Lions' 'huge sign of respect' personal
For eight seasons, the New York Jets could claim they had the best cornerback in the game with Darrelle Revis. Today, they may have their new Revis in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, whom they selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite (his -550 odds are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the field) got a taste of what it's like to be Revis on Sunday since Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn't throw his way a single time in Detroit's 20-17 road win against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points
Bertans recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves. Bertans was recently battling an illness and made just his third appearance since Dec. 5, but with Dwight Powell (thigh) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, the sharpshooter saw a solid role and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a season-high 18 points. Kleber is expected to be out for a month or two, so Bertans figures to get plenty of looks as a backup floor spacer in Kleber's absence, especially if he continues to shoot like he did Monday night.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Coach hoping he'll play Week 16
Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Walker (ankle) will play Thursday against the Jets, John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site reports. Walker exited the Week 14 win over the Titans and sat out the Week 15 win over Dallas, but the rookie first overall pick is hoping to make his return in Week 16 against the Jets. He has 3.5 sacks through 13 NFL games.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as DNP on practice estimate
Lawrence (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports. Lawrence has been managing a sprained left big toe for three weeks running, sitting out at least one practice during both Week 14 and 15 prep before getting in some on-field work and heading into back-to-back contests listed as questionable. Still, he was able to play through it, completing 68 percent of his passes for 686 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while turning six carries into 28 yards and one more score over the last two games. Lawrence likely will have a cap on his reps with a short turnaround for Thursday's visit to the Jets and again may be listed as questionable for that matchup, but it seems unlikely he won't actually play.
CBS Sports
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
Comments / 0