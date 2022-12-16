Read full article on original website
It's time to add Quentin Grimes
It wasn't the biggest game on Tuesday's five-game schedule, but the matchup between the Jazz and Pistons was interesting for fantasy purposes. With Kelly Olynyk sidelined due to injury, rookie Walker Kessler was in the Utah starting lineup for the second consecutive game. On the other side of the matchup was another rookie, Jalen Duren, who moved into the Pistons' starting lineup on December 9. Both rookies have provided solid fantasy production in the present, and they're two players worth tracking for the future as well. Kessler is the highest-ranked rookie in 9-cat formats, while Duren provides late-round value in deeper leagues.
How to bet Donovan Mitchell vs Utah and C.J. McCollum vs Milwaukee
Donovan Mitchell O/U 33.5 Points + Assists vs. Jazz. Donovan Mitchell makes his first start versus the Jazz and it comes at home in Cleveland. Spida Mitchell has been on fire averaging 32.6 points and 3.1 assists (35.7 P+A) in December (7 games), plus an even slightly more impressive 33.3 points and 3.3 assists in the last three games (36.6 P+A).
Lakers begin life without Anthony Davis
It's Christmas Week in the NBA, which traditionally results in some interesting schedules. Fantasy managers will only have six days to deal with this week, as no games will be played on Christmas Eve. And with only 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day, managers with rosters loaded with players who won't be showcased on the holiday are down to five. That's not great as far as fantasy production/value is concerned. While the scheduling will impact Week 10, so will the absence of Lakers star Anthony Davis, who will reportedly be sidelined for at least a month with a right foot injury.
Markelle Fultz appears to be turning a corner after shining again
Monday featured a nine game slate with plenty of storylines. Dejounte Murray and John Collins returned to the lineup as the Hawks nearly blew a 12-point lead with three minutes left. Donovan Mitchell got the best of his former team in Lauri Markkanen's return to Cleveland. We even had a game-winner from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the buzzer.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 15
The Cardinals' quarterbacks ranked 32nd and 33rd in EPA per play. Colt McCoy was on pace to rank dead last in EPA per play, averaging -.28 points added through 26 plays. However, he suffered a concussion, paving the way for Trace McSorley to average -.5 EPA per play. If McSorley starts in Week 16, the Broncos and Texans will have a newcomer to the worst offense in the NFL party.
K.J. Osborn, Zack Moss become long-shot starts in fantasy
K.J. Osborn - WR, Vikings. Osborn played by far the best game of his career as the Vikings pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history against the Colts. He set career-highs in receptions (10) and yards (157) for a single game. His previous best was 91 yards, so he certainly picked the best time to have his best day. The 16 targets he saw in Week 15 obviously won't be the norm as we don't expect Kirk Cousins to throw 54 times every game, but we do expect Cousins to trust Osborn more down the stretch. Osborn has now scored in two straight games and the Vikings face the Giants, Packers and Bears as they fight for seeding in the NFC playoff race. Osborn is set to be a fantasy football playoff hero this season.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 15 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
Pod: Hurts injury fallout, Allgeier trending up + more
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)...
Fantasy Golf Rankings: Top 150 for 2023 Part 4
PART ONE (126 thru 150) Notes: Things are trending in the wrong direction for Simpson as he battled injuries for all of 2022. He pegged it just three times in the fall, with nothing better than a T52 at the no-cut CJ CUP. He even missed the cut at Sea Island which is usually an ATM for him. That being said, he's made it to East Lake in four of the last six seasons so if he can get his body right, he could easily bounce back and shatter his draft position.
Mac Jones' Rock Bottom
Mac Jones, Pats go all the way off the rails in nightmare loss. Every quarterback has a defining characteristic. For Jones in 2022, it's screaming. Screaming at his inept wideouts that they're lined up in the wrong spot. Screaming at his impostor offensive coordinator that he didn't get the play in fast enough. Screaming at himself for making yet another abominable throw. It was all there in abundance on Sunday, where the Pats' offensive operation remained the embarrassment of the league. Matt Patricia still can't get his calls in on time even though we are now in month four of the regular season. It led to two burned timeouts on one goal-line series in Las Vegas and endless confusion and multiple pre-snap penalties. It also negated a touchdown after Patricia called timeout right before a play where Jones found Jakobi Meyers in the end zone. Oh, and Meyers? He was so desperate to make a play in the Pats' dispiriting circumstances that he literally gave the game away to the Raiders. It was tough to watch, but an understandable impulse in an environment where the team's leaders keep setting the players up to fail. Jones should remain firmly affixed to benches even for potential shootouts with the Bengals and Dolphins over the next two weeks.
