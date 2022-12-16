Mac Jones, Pats go all the way off the rails in nightmare loss. Every quarterback has a defining characteristic. For Jones in 2022, it's screaming. Screaming at his inept wideouts that they're lined up in the wrong spot. Screaming at his impostor offensive coordinator that he didn't get the play in fast enough. Screaming at himself for making yet another abominable throw. It was all there in abundance on Sunday, where the Pats' offensive operation remained the embarrassment of the league. Matt Patricia still can't get his calls in on time even though we are now in month four of the regular season. It led to two burned timeouts on one goal-line series in Las Vegas and endless confusion and multiple pre-snap penalties. It also negated a touchdown after Patricia called timeout right before a play where Jones found Jakobi Meyers in the end zone. Oh, and Meyers? He was so desperate to make a play in the Pats' dispiriting circumstances that he literally gave the game away to the Raiders. It was tough to watch, but an understandable impulse in an environment where the team's leaders keep setting the players up to fail. Jones should remain firmly affixed to benches even for potential shootouts with the Bengals and Dolphins over the next two weeks.

2 DAYS AGO