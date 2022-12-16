ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Savannah State to host 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected Savannah, Georgia and Tiger Arena as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket, the conference announced Tuesday in a press release. "I am excited for Savannah State University...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

BigShots Golf is coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Topgolf competitor, BigShots, is coming to Pooler. Pooler City Council voted unanimously on Monday. This comes after speculation that Topgolf, or something similar, could be part of the Mosaic development.
POOLER, GA
WJCL

Coldest temperatures of the season arrive for Christmas holiday

A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast late this week delivering the cold temperatures of the season. Freezing temperatures are expected at night with highs only in the 40s. This may be one of the coldest Christmases in Savannah in the last 20-30 years!. Before the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Chilly today but very cold weather is on the way for Christmas

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The cloudy and cold weather will continue today. There will be a chance for drizzle or showers throughout the day. It will be breezy with north wind and highs in the upper-40s for most areas. Friday will start with an Arctic cold front approaching from the west....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Helping the Homeless: Organizations, shelters make extra room ahead of Savannah cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a historic cold front is set to hit the Savannah area Christmas weekend, efforts are being made to help the most disadvantaged population: the homeless. "I grew up intermittently homeless," said Dr. Timothy Connelly, of Memorial Health. "As a child I've lived in cars for a while for periods of time I've stayed in salvation army shelters when I was a child and I know what it's like to not have some place to go."
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual holiday dinner at Savannah's Enmarket Arena

Feed the Hungry's 14th annual Christmas Dinner will be held Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. According to organizers, it's the largest sit-down dinner in the Savannah area. In addition to feeding people a hot meal, Feed the Hungry will give away food to take home, $100 gift cards if you get a vaccine, free toys for kids, and much more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Temperatures set to plunge, frigid Christmas holiday likely

The coldest temperatures in decades are in the forecast for Christmas Day in Savannah. The polar plunge of cold will arrive starting Friday. This weekend is likely to deliver freezing temperatures in the lower 20s. Feels like temperatures may drop to the single digits to teens by Christmas Eve morning....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA

