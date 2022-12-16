Read full article on original website
Savannah State to host 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected Savannah, Georgia and Tiger Arena as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket, the conference announced Tuesday in a press release. “I am excited for Savannah State University...
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
BigShots Golf is coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Topgolf competitor, BigShots, is coming to Pooler. Pooler City Council voted unanimously on Monday. This comes after speculation that Topgolf, or something similar, could be part of the Mosaic development. This is a developing story. Check back with WJCL for more...
Arctic cold front to deliver coldest Christmas temperatures in 30+ years to Savannah, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will impact millions of people across the the central and eastern U.S. as the Christmas holiday nears. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, this storm system is all about the frigid temperatures it will send our way. The Savannah area will likely see...
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Coldest temperatures of the season arrive for Christmas holiday
A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast late this week delivering the cold temperatures of the season. Freezing temperatures are expected at night with highs only in the 40s. This may be one of the coldest Christmases in Savannah in the last 20-30 years!. Before the...
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
Chilly today but very cold weather is on the way for Christmas
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The cloudy and cold weather will continue today. There will be a chance for drizzle or showers throughout the day. It will be breezy with north wind and highs in the upper-40s for most areas. Friday will start with an Arctic cold front approaching from the west....
Helping the Homeless: Organizations, shelters make extra room ahead of Savannah cold front
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a historic cold front is set to hit the Savannah area Christmas weekend, efforts are being made to help the most disadvantaged population: the homeless. "I grew up intermittently homeless," said Dr. Timothy Connelly, of Memorial Health. "As a child I've lived in cars for a while for periods of time I've stayed in salvation army shelters when I was a child and I know what it's like to not have some place to go."
Frigid forecast coming our way. Here's when things get dangerously cold
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full forecast just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. After a frosty start for some, we'll see temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon, with clouds increasing throughout the day. The clouds...
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual holiday dinner at Savannah's Enmarket Arena
Feed the Hungry's 14th annual Christmas Dinner will be held Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. According to organizers, it's the largest sit-down dinner in the Savannah area. In addition to feeding people a hot meal, Feed the Hungry will give away food to take home, $100 gift cards if you get a vaccine, free toys for kids, and much more.
Temperatures set to plunge, frigid Christmas holiday likely
The coldest temperatures in decades are in the forecast for Christmas Day in Savannah. The polar plunge of cold will arrive starting Friday. This weekend is likely to deliver freezing temperatures in the lower 20s. Feels like temperatures may drop to the single digits to teens by Christmas Eve morning....
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old boy who vanished
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue. Luis is described as 125 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was...
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
Man arrested, charged in connection to violent crime spree in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide. The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. He was also charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction. SPD charged 21-year-old Adaunte...
Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
