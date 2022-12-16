Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February
Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Moves back to Bills' practice squad
Beasley reverted to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Beasley came out of retirement to join the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, and he was activated for his first game back Saturday versus Miami. The 33-year-old went on to catch his lone target for nine yards, as he played the fifth-most offensive snaps (11) of Buffalo's five available wideouts Week 15. Beasley will now be available for two more elevations from the practice squad this season, so he'll likely continue to serve as the team's de facto No. 5 wideout so long as Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) remain on IR.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Disappears against Arizona
Dulcich recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona. Dulcich entered the game having seen eight targets in consecutive contests, and there was little reason to believe that would change with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) sidelined. However, Dulcich was overshadowed by several of the Broncos' peripheral pass catchers, including Eric Tomlinson and Brandon Johnson. Dulcich should have the opportunity to bounce back in Week 16, as Russell Wilson (concussion) is expected to return from a one-game absence.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nick Mears: Designated for assignment
Mears was designated for assignment Sunday. The Pirates acquired Connor Joe in a trade with Colorado and needed to clear a 40-man roster spot. A 26-year-old righty, Mears has a 97-mph fastball, but he also has a poor 14.9 percent walk rate in 30.1 MLB innings. He could get another shot in the majors if he can improve his control.
