Mitsubishi Corp unit, Shell awarded offshore wind farm in the Netherlands

 5 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) said on Friday that its subsidiary N.V. Eneco and Shell PLC (SHEL.L) have been awarded the Hollandse Kust West Site VI offshore wind farm site in the Netherlands.

Mitsubishi said this will be the fifth offshore wind farm project for Eneco, which is an 80% subsidiary.

Companies across the world are seeking to diversify into renewable energy as they seek alternate sources, a trend that has picked up even more since oil prices have surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Hollandse farm, located about 50 kilometers off the northwest shore of the Netherlands, will start commercial operation in 2026 with capacity of 760 megawatts, the companies said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

