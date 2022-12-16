ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel

I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job

After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
NBC Sports Chicago

Happ gifted Taillon a coffee care package last year

Ian Happ connected with ex-Yankees, now Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon before they signed him this offseason. Taillon mentioned Happ gifted him a "care package" of coffee-related items from Happ's coffee company – Connect Roasters. "Before playing in Chicago was ever even a thought of mine, Ian Happ sent me...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'

Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy