WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Zimmerman Law Firm in Waco said it is offering a free holiday ride-sharing cab ride program for 50 applicants. “If you decide to go out and drink over the holidays make the responsible choice and take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home and we will reimburse you for the ride home,” the law firm said.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO