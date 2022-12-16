ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

KWTX

Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Salado business victim of early morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. According to the Salado Police Department, roadways were closed. This story is developing.
SALADO, TX
KWTX

DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety tells KBTX there has been a probable sighting of Tanner Hoang’s car in the Bastrop area but the Texas A&M student remains missing as of Monday night as authorities continue to follow up on potential leads and tips that are coming in from across the region.
BASTROP, TX
KWTX

North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Premiere cinemas is bidding a farewell to Temple mall at the end-of-the-year according to company officials. The cinema, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to the area will be closing their doors for good after Christmas. “We’ve loved being...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

First responders gives tips for freezing temperatures

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hewitt Fire Department says it’s stocked and ready in case people call for fires or power outages. Hewitt’s Fire Department is doing what it can to help people during these frigid temperatures. Fire chief, Jonathan Christian, said the emergencies can range from carbon...
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked. “With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Falls County man charged in murder of family member

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
FALLS COUNTY, TX

