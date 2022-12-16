Read full article on original website
Related
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Washington Examiner
Trump taxes: Boxes of documents seen being wheeled into House committee room ahead of meeting
Committee staffers were seen rolling several boxes of documents into the House Ways and Means Committee room ahead of a meeting on former President Donald Trump's tax documents. The committee will decide on Tuesday whether to release Trump's tax returns publicly after years spent trying to obtain them. The six...
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Group demands FEC stop blocking its ‘draft’ Ron DeSantis bid
A group led by former President Ronald Reagan’s political director went to federal court today to demand that the Federal Election Commission get out of the way of its campaign to convince Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to run for president in 2024. The political action committee, Ready for...
Washington Examiner
Republicans warn release of Trump tax returns may come back to haunt Democrats
Republicans are slamming the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns as a "dangerous new weapon," while Democrats dismiss their complaints as hypocrisy. The Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines in a closed meeting Tuesday to release two reports detailing Trump's financial activity based on IRS records to the public. The committee received the information after years of legal wrangling last month, giving Democrats very little time to conduct their investigation before they lose the House majority in January.
Washington Examiner
The new Republican-controlled House should investigate the 2020 summer riots
Jan. 6 is in the news a lot and portrayed as an unforgivable act that must never occur again. Many people, including left-wing politicians, pundits, and even social media users, repeatedly condemn the attacks even almost two years later. And all of it is true. The Capitol riot was an abhorrent event. Yet, I noticed a recurring pattern that while many bemoan the destruction of Jan. 6, these same people ignore the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots from 2020. And, not only are these rioters ignored, they are even celebrated, such as in Washington D.C., where they painted a street with a BLM mural. It's a disgusting double standard and something that must immediately change.
Washington Examiner
RNC chairwoman race turns negative, fight over abortion, ACLU
The race for Republican National Committee chairwoman is taking on the feel of a heated Senate race as supporters for three-term incumbent Ronna McDaniel spar with those of top challenger Harmeet Dhillon over who is conservative enough to run the party headquarters leading up to the next presidential election. Different...
Washington Examiner
The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible
For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rand Paul takes shots at Biden and Democrats in new version of Christmas classic
Before Congress adjourns for Christmas, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has released an updated, political version of the classic, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." His version, called "'Twas the Week Before Christmas," was released on his social media Tuesday. "'Twas the week before Christmas, and through the Senate and House, not...
Washington Examiner
Twitter blue: AOC gets fact-checked after attempted attack on Republicans
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized Republicans for refusing to support increasing the minimum wage, prompting a fact-check from Twitter that showed both parties have failed to raise that number over the last decade. Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at the GOP in a tweet, suggesting Republicans were at fault for Congress...
Washington Examiner
Trump's taxes released: Four key takeaways after obsessed-over info finally made public
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release a trove of documents detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving public access to long-awaited information related to the former president’s financial records. The panel voted 24-16 to release six years' worth of Trump's tax returns to the...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee: What's ahead for Trump criminal referrals at DOJ
All eyes are on the Department of Justice after the House Jan. 6 committee made criminal referrals related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, recommendations that were seen by legal experts as a symbolic but powerful message to federal prosecutors. In likely its final public...
Washington Examiner
Dems face backlash over FTX scandal, return millions in donations
(The Center Square) – The Democrats Senate Majority Political Action Committee announced Tuesday it would be returning about $3 million in donations from Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX CEO who faces criminal charges, including campaign finance charges, after his multi-billion dollar digital asset company collapsed. “Following the serious allegations...
Washington Examiner
Trump was seen 'tearing' up documents, former aide tells Jan. 6 committee: Report
An aide reportedly told the Jan. 6 committee he saw then-President Donald Trump "tearing" documents while he was in the White House. Nick Luna, who served as a personal aide to Trump in the White House, told the committee that he did not see which documents Trump tore, according to recorded testimony acquired by CBS News.
Washington Examiner
‘Doesn’t get him anywhere’: House Republican slams McCarthy for sounding ‘naive’
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) fired back after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed he would personally stop the bills of people who passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill if elected House speaker next month. "[Kevin] can do that if he wants, but it doesn't get him anywhere. I mean,...
Washington Examiner
As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'
The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
Comments / 0