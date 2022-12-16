Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
KWTX
Central Texas man who defied the odds to recover from devastating gymnastics injury walks the stage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a freak gymnastics accident, in which doctors gave him a 50 percent chance of surviving, defied the odds once again by walking the stage at Texas Tech University in Lubbock this weekend, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
KWTX
Hamilton ISD coach under pending investigation
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - After claims of inappropriate comments being made, students and parents at Hamilton ISD are split over the actions of the girl’s basketball coach. “I can promise this district is failing the third goal. A culture of communication. There are people who are scared to speak,” said one Hamilton parent at Monday night’s school board meeting.
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
KWTX
Zimmerman Law Firm offering free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in Waco on New Year’s
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Zimmerman Law Firm in Waco said it is offering a free holiday ride-sharing cab ride program for 50 applicants. “If you decide to go out and drink over the holidays make the responsible choice and take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home and we will reimburse you for the ride home,” the law firm said.
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
KWTX
Emergency officials preparing for possibility of power outages during arctic blast in central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency management officials are making plans in case the looming artic blast causes some issues for Central Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has assured everyone that the grid will hold up, but some folks are concerned that power will be a big issue during this cold weather.
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
KWTX
Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked. “With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of...
KWTX
First responders gives tips for freezing temperatures
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hewitt Fire Department says it’s stocked and ready in case people call for fires or power outages. Hewitt’s Fire Department is doing what it can to help people during these frigid temperatures. Fire chief, Jonathan Christian, said the emergencies can range from carbon...
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
KWTX
Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KWTX
More than 380 Central Texas children receive free toys, donated clothes at local toy giveaway drive
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - Over a hundred families got to shop for toys to give to their children this Christmas, but they paid nothing for it. The KW Stephens Ministries put together a toy giveaway drive in Axtell this past Saturday. Toys for all ages were available for families to...
KWTX
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
KWTX
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread-inspired display lights up McGregor in more ways than one
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Gingerbread-inspired home in McGregor is lighting up children’s faces this Christmas by including them in the creation of the display and featuring a letters to Santa mailbox with a guarantee of a reply and a gift on children’s list. “This is a stop...
