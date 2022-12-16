ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Department of Education discusses later start times for high schools

By Shakeria Hawkins
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFPZU_0jkWAgL800

Many in favor of pushing back high school start times spoke at Thursday's Nevada Department of Education meeting. But the conversation of whether or not students will get to sleep in continues as board members explore options.

"I think we'll see a better performance rate," said a student.

In Thursday's board of education meeting, students, educators, superintendents, and board members showed support for later start times for high schools statewide. But not everyone's a hundred percent on board. Rikkisha McGee drives her children to school every day. She says later times for high school students could interfere with parents' daily routines.

"Let's say they move it back to 8 or 9 that's going to be the busiest time for commuting," Mcgee said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics middle and high schools should start at 8:30 am or later to give students to opportunity to get the sleep they need.

Clark County Superintendent dD. Jesus Jara says he agrees with the research.

"The research is really clear. the brain of the adolescent and the way they operate obviously need more sleep," said Jara.

At the beginning of the year, some CCSD schools were forced to start earlier because of a lack of bus drivers. A major concern for c-c-s-d officials.

"We moved the high schools earlier this year, obviously with efficiency with the bus driver shortage."

Nevada Department of Education plans to host workshops and hear feedback from the public. A timetable for that hasn't been set.

"You know, it's an investment into this community, so I look forward to what the state board does," said Jara.

Comments / 5

Dee
4d ago

Why? Cause kids are tired when they come to school? What if HS kids went to bed at 9:30pm? Wake up at 6:30am? That is 9 hours. If you change the time they go to school, the kids will just stay up later. Here is another option, parents can ACT like parents and make sure their kids are in bed by 9:30pm, problem solved.

Reply(1)
5
Related
foodservicedirector.com

Nevada extends universal free meals for another year

Nevada students will continue to receive universal free meals at school for the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to a new allotment of federal funds. The state’s Interim Finance Committee approved $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue offering the free meals. Earlier this summer, the state...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023. Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Nevada State Police Receive Grant For Joining Forces Program

The Nevada State Police North received grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support their on-going participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year. Northern Command West received a $82,500.00 and Northern Command East received a $79,000 grant. The grant...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah

ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
businesspress.vegas

Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno served...
NEVADA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy