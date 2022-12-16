As Bitcoin hits new lows at year-end, other large-cap altcoins have followed suit. There seems to be no love for crypto this year-end, as Santa has refused to show up. As it stands, crypto traders and investors seemed to have their hands up in resignation. Trading volume across major exchanges has been highly compressed. The general market capitalization across all digital assets is down around 2.6% monthly, at $774 billion.

10 HOURS AGO