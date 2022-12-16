Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Drops To Monthly Low As Year-End Approaches, More Impulsive Decline?
Bitcoin moved closer to the $17,000 level on Tuesday. The digital currency dropped to $16,400, its lowest level in the last three weeks. As year-end approaches, BTC could face high volatility and low liquidity. Bitcoin Hit A Brief Surge. Bitcoin surged to a short-lived peak of $16,837 in today’s session,...
NEWSBTC
Breaking: One Of The Largest P2P Crypto Exchanges Removes Ethereum Due To ‘Integrity’
Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, has put his plan to remove Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange, which he revealed a week ago, into action today. The exchange is one of the largest peer-to-peer crypto trading platforms in the world, and Youssef says he has a big responsibility to his 11.6 million customers. Youssef wrote on Twitter today:
NEWSBTC
Why is Snowfall protocol’s (SNW) price growth better Than Ripple (XRP) And Polygon (MATIC) combined
The crypto space is filled with a variety of protocols vying for user adoption. Two of the most popular protocols are Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC). Both have their advantages and disadvantages, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is quickly gaining ground as a protocol that offers a better overall experience. What are these benefits and why are investors more inclined toward Snowfall Protocol (SNW)? Read ahead to find out.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Topside Bias Vulnerable If It Continues To Struggle Below $17K
Bitcoin price declined further and traded below $16,500. BTC is correcting losses, but it could struggle to climb above the $16,700 and $17,000 resistance levels. Bitcoin extended its decline below the $17,000 and $16,500 support levels. The price is trading below $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
No Santa For Cryptos This Year: Large Cap Coins Touch December Lows
As Bitcoin hits new lows at year-end, other large-cap altcoins have followed suit. There seems to be no love for crypto this year-end, as Santa has refused to show up. As it stands, crypto traders and investors seemed to have their hands up in resignation. Trading volume across major exchanges has been highly compressed. The general market capitalization across all digital assets is down around 2.6% monthly, at $774 billion.
NEWSBTC
Altcoin Indexes Take Beating As Investors Flip Alts For Bitcoin
Data shows the different Altcoin Indexes in the crypto market have taken a beating during the past week as investors have been flipping alts for Bitcoin. Bitcoin And Stablecoins Dominance Rises As Altcoins Struggle. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cryptocurrency market has observed a correlated...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Prints Bearish Technical Pattern, Why It Could Continue Lower
Bitcoin price declined heavily and traded below $17,000. BTC is consolidating losses and remains at a risk of more losses below the $16,500 support. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $17,200 and $17,000 support levels. The price is trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Binance Smart Chain User Activity Tanks, Why BNB Price Could Suffer
BNB Price has been seeing a lot of declines since Binance came under fire for the audit published by Mazars. Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) had spread like wildfire, leading to more than $5 billion in withdrawals from the crypto exchange. Nevertheless, Binance was able to withstand the onslaught and amid all of this, activity on the Binance Smart Chain has fallen drastically, painting a bearish picture for the BNB price.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bounces Off $16,300, Here’s Why
The Bitcoin price slipped further yesterday, falling below the $16,300 level. At $16.285, BTC reached a price last recorded on November 29. However, a surprising windfall occurred when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced an unspoken pivot. The BoJ drastically widened its yield curve control band to 0.50% and significantly...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Seem To Be Losing Interest In BTC
Current market conditions hinder bullish market movements even for Bitcoin, which is arguably the king of cryptocurrencies. Recently, a crypto analyst named nino released an analysis showing that long-term Bitcoin positions are being liquidated. As this develops, experts in the cryptocurrency market have warned that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s efforts...
NEWSBTC
Could A Litecoin Fractal Foretell A New Bull Trend In Crypto?
The cryptocurrency market continues to feel the darkness of crypto winter, but it could be Litecoin bringing the blossom of a new bull trend, according to a an eerily similar fractal found in LTCUSD daily price charts. The fractal pattern developed following the most recent pullback, and appears to have...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Suffers Setback, This Triangle Could Start Another Decline
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,320 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is struggling and remains at a risk of a move below $1,150. Ethereum started another decline and traded below the $1,200 support. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Rebounds Toward $250 But Risk of Drop To $200 Still Exists
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $220 against the US Dollar. BNB is rising, but the bears could take a strong stand near the $265 zone. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $220 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $265 and...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Bleeds, Why The Bulls Could Stay On Sidelines
Litecoin price started a fresh decline from the $80 resistance against the US Dollar. LTC is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses towards the $55 support. Litecoin started a fresh decline from the $85 resistance against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $70 and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Signals Rejection and Poised To Start Another Decline
Bitcoin price is facing resistance near $17,000. BTC could start another decline unless there is a strong move above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin recovered higher above the $16,800 resistance zone. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a rising channel forming...
NEWSBTC
Can Ethereum Prevent More Losses As Altcoin King ETH Slips 7% In Last 7 Days?
Further pain was inflicted on the markets as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped on macroeconomic pressures and other factors. As of time of writing, the top altcoin Ether has lost nearly 7% in the weekly timeframe. This is reflected in the other altcoins as most, if not all, move...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Downtrend Far From Over, $0.22 Still In Play
Cardano’s price started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $0.32. ADA remains at a risk of more losses below $0.25 and $0.245 in the near term. ADA price is gaining bearish momentum below the $0.280 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.280 and...
NEWSBTC
XRP Accumulation: Key Sharks And Whales Group Hits All-Time High Holdings
On-chain data shows a key XRP sharks and whales group has been accumulating recently, a sign that could be positive for the asset’s price. XRP Whales And Sharks With 1M-10M Tokens Now Hold All-Time High Supply. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, 7.23% of the total XRP...
NEWSBTC
Sparklo (SPRK) Presale Has Outperformed Binance Coin (BNB) And Polkadot (DOT)
While searching for cryptocurrency investment, it is always a good idea to proceed with evergreen investment opportunities. Such investments can help people to get the most returns out of the money that they invest. Sparklo is emerging as a promising investment. As of now, the Sparklo presale is taking place,...
NEWSBTC
XRP And Cryptoons Show The Progress Of Blockchain Technology In The Crypto Market
Growth in the crypto market is one of the few things that truly excite crypto enthusiasts. This is because growth is an excellent pointer to profits and continuous value addition. This means that crypto users and investors are constantly on the lookout for coins and crypto assets that have the potential to become huge in the market.
