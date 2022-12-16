Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Stockslager honored for service
GREENVILLE — Darke County Weekday Christian Education recently recognized and honored Harold Stockslager for his service to the non-profit organization, now referred to many as R.O.C.K. (Reaching out to Christ’s Kids). Stockslager has been a faithful committee board member for 45+ years, but is now needing to step...
Daily Advocate
Gift to Foodbank represents 900 donors
DAYTON — Community Blood Center (CBC) encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Foodbank. CBC pledge a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Foodbank representing 900 donors.
Daily Advocate
Holiday blood donors can win tickets
DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.
Daily Advocate
Nominate your favorite organizations for BBB honors
DAYTON — Close out the year by nominating or applying for one of the Better Business Bureau’s 2023 honors – the BBB Torch Awards or Spark Awards. Celebrate an organization’s success, even your own, by entering these competitions. Torch Awards For Ethics. The BBB’s Torch Awards,...
Daily Advocate
Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition
GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed all day Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year Holiday. Business Advisory committee. GREENVILLE —A special meeting of the Greenville Board of Education’s Business Advisory Committee...
Daily Advocate
Healthy Kids Running Series gets ready for spring
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) fall session was a great success. HKRS kids and volunteers want to thank Harry D. Stephens Memorial and the Darke County United Way for adding their support for the series. The fall series, held in October, had 75 runners. This...
Daily Advocate
Greenville BOE honors driver, recognizes student achievements, discusses House bills
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Dec. 15, 2022. Of particular interest were recognition of the untimely passing of bus driver Sheryl Huffman, spelling bee winners, inductees into the National Honor Society, and education-related Ohio House bills presented during lame-duck session.
Daily Advocate
Green Wave bowling splits against Butler
UNION CITY — The Greenville High School boys and girls bowling teams hosted Butler High School in a conference match at Woodcrest Lanes on Dec. 19. The boys’ team picked up a 1905-1685 win over the Aviators. Alex Hadden led the team with a 179 high game and a series of 342.
Daily Advocate
Masons contribute to Road Hoggs
The Gettysburg Masonic Lodge recently contributed to the Road Hogg Motorcycle Club’s Christmas drive. Shown are Masonic brothers Joe Taylor and Master Robert Hutcheson along with Road Hogg President Matt Townsend and Road Hogg Secretary Shae Gooden.
Daily Advocate
Masonic Lodge gives to Toys for Tots
Gettysburg Masonic Lodge #477 recently donated toys to the Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program. Although based in Richmond, Ind., the program serves Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana and Darke and Preble counties in Ohio. Shown are Kelly White, Betty Lou Steel, Jen Hawkins, Master Robert Hutcheson, Brother Levi Markley, Terry Sweet and Sammy Shepard.
Daily Advocate
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
Daily Advocate
VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 15, a large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
Daily Advocate
Council hears report on cameras and drug dog
GREENVILLE — At a recent Greenville City Council meeting, Bishop Lee Bowling addressed council and encouraged them to purchase body cameras for the Greenville Police Department. At Tuesday’s meeting of Greenville City Council, Greenville Police Lt. Dean Flannery presented the bids he received from Motorola and the cost the city could face if the council decides to purchase body cameras for all officers.
Daily Advocate
Small business advising at Lake Campus
CELINA — The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Rhodes State College will be offering small business advising on the campus of Wright State University–Lake Campus. For over 30 years, the Ohio Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College has accelerated business growth, helped create jobs, and provided consulting to existing and new start-up businesses.
Daily Advocate
Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127
GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
Daily Advocate
Fourth quarter surge leads Bradford boys’ basketball past Franklin Monroe
BRADFORD — It was a close game for the first three quarters, but the Bradford High School boys’ basketball team stifled Franklin Monroe High School in the fourth quarter to win 53-37 on Dec. 20. Bradford head coach Jay Hall said Franklin Monroe came out and executed while...
Daily Advocate
Large sentenced for failure to register
GREENVILLE — James M. Large found guilty for failing to register. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Large, of Piqua, was found guilty Monday on the sole count of failure to register, a felony of the third degree. Large originally entered a not guilty plea in September, and if he were to be found guilty, he faced a mandatory three years incarceration, and anywhere from zero to $10,000 in fines.
