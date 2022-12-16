DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO