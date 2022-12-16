Read full article on original website
State energy regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike
ATLANTA – The state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $1.8 billion rate increase requested by Georgia Power Tuesday that embraced most of an agreement between the agency’s staff and the company presented last week. Commissioners slightly lowered the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed...
2 people are dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at...
Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing menorah with a Nazi symbol in California
A Texas man was charged with felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation after allegedly vandalizing a menorah in California and carving a Nazi symbol into its base, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Tuesday. Eric Brian King, 47, allegedly threw items at a nine-foot-tall menorah displayed on...
