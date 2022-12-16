Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Lions playoff picture: Detroit's updated NFC wild-card chances in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their dramatic 20-17 Week 15 road win over the Jets, they are .500 at 7-7. With Detroit's only loss its past seven games coming at home in Week 12 against the AFC-best Bills on Thanksgiving, the teams NFC playoff prospects keep looking better.
NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Eagles' QB depth chart: Gardner Minshew set to take over if Jalen Hurts misses time with injury
A nearly perfect season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles has hit a major bump in the road. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Philadelphia's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the consensus seems to be he is doubtful to play against the Cowboys this weekend.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Sporting News
Jets vs. jaguars Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 16 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Jaguars travel to face the Jets to open Week 16 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), it's a battle of two AFC playoff hopefuls going in different directions. That sets up some interesting start 'em, sit 'em concerns for fantasy football owners needing to maximize points in seasonal-league playoffs.
Sporting News
Timing of Franco Harris' arrival in Pittsburgh was 'Immaculate', but he's left us too soon
The series of words that best captures the modern legacy of the Pittsburgh Steelers is not the ubiquitous chant, “Here we go,” or the nickname attached to the team’s formidable defense, “The Steel Curtain.” It is these seven words, exclaimed extemporaneously by broadcaster Jack Fleming while describing the greatest play in NFL history.
Sporting News
Buccaneers playoff picture: Tampa Bay's updated NFC South title chances after Week 15 loss to Bengals
The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 6-8 for the 2022 NFL season. They are also 1-3 in their past four and 3-6 since Week 6. Still, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South, the NFL's weakest division. It has been rough month in particular for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers blew a late lead against Browns in Week 12 and blew a big lead to the Bengals in Week 15, two unprecedented collapses for a team quarterbacked by the GOAT.
Sporting News
Jets playoff chances: How New York can still earn AFC wild card berth after extending losing streak
The Jets suffered a serious blow to their playoff hopes on Sunday when they lost a heartbreaking 20-17 game to the Lions at home. Just three weeks ago, New York was sitting pretty in the AFC wild card race after a win over the Bears. But losses to the Bills, Vikings, and now the Lions are threatening to bring an end to a season that looked extremely promising heading into December.
Sporting News
Dean Pees injury update: Falcons defensive coordinator released from hospital after collision with Saints defender
The Falcons were already undermanned on defense heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, they are set to operate without their top coach on the defensive side of the ball. Dean Pees reportedly collided with a Saints player during pregame warmups at the Superdome. The veteran defensive...
Sporting News
Commanders playoff chances: How Washington can still win NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Commanders had their shot at redemption after tying the Giants on the road two weeks ago. They were hosting their NFC East rival in a pivotal NFC matchup back in Landover on Sunday night. They were unable to capitalize on their chances. Washington lost 20-12 as a controversial penalty...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Sporting News
How Tom Brady's historic turnover-filled performance fueled Buccaneers' meltdown vs. Bengals
After a 35-7 flattening by the 49ers in Week 14, the Buccaneers appeared to have found their rhythm again against the Bengals in Week 15 on Sunday. Tampa Bay went into the halftime locker room leading 17-3 — it led 17-0 at one point — and was set to receive the second-half kickoff.
Sporting News
Steelers playoff chances: How Pittsburgh can earn AFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
Most considered the Steelers an afterthought in the AFC wild-card race entering Week 15. After all, they entered the week with just a 5-8 record and were playing a solid Panthers squad on the road. Many presumed that the Steelers would drop that game and begin looking ahead to next...
Sporting News
Patriots' Trent Brown likes social media post about replacing Mac Jones with Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo
Mac Jones' second season with the Patriots hasn't gone as planned, and it appears that some of his teammates are losing confidence in him. Case and point, Trent Brown's Instagram page. It was noted on Tuesday that Brown, the Patriots' starting left tackle, had liked a rather unusual post with...
Sporting News
Ray Lewis confirms he was on the phone with Packers in 1996 NFL Draft photo before Ravens selection
DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis were guests on the Manningcast as recent additions to Eli and Peyton's Pro Bowl staffs, and they had some interesting nuggets on their NFL careers. Lewis in particular shared how his legacy was nearly forever altered by where he was drafted. The Ravens, of course,...
Sporting News
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Rams-Packers single-game tournaments
A Rams-Packers showdown to close out Week 15 on Monday Night Football sounded a lot more exciting at the beginning of the season, but NFL DFS can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy for this cold-weather contest, as Green Bay has most of the top talent, but we went with a few chalky picks and one big differentiator that we're hoping can pull us over the cash line.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Hayden Hurst affecting Week 16 TE rankings
Given the lack of consistent production from the tight end position, it's been tough not having Dallas Goedert and Hayden Hurst available over the past couple of weeks. Both players have been nursing injuries, but there's a chance they'll be able to suit up for the second round of the fantasy football playoffs. Staying up to date on their statuses is a must ahead of your Week 16 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Franco Harris dies at 72: NFL world mourns the loss of Steelers legend, 'Immaculate Reception' architect
Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back who played 13 seasons in the NFL, has died at 72. The Steelers legend logged 12,120 rushing yards — 15th most in NFL history — and 75 touchdowns during his time in the NFL. He spent all but one season in Pittsburgh and authored one of the league's most iconic plays, the Immaculate Reception.
