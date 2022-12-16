ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Buccaneers playoff picture: Tampa Bay's updated NFC South title chances after Week 15 loss to Bengals

The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 6-8 for the 2022 NFL season. They are also 1-3 in their past four and 3-6 since Week 6. Still, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South, the NFL's weakest division. It has been rough month in particular for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers blew a late lead against Browns in Week 12 and blew a big lead to the Bengals in Week 15, two unprecedented collapses for a team quarterbacked by the GOAT.
Sporting News

Jets playoff chances: How New York can still earn AFC wild card berth after extending losing streak

The Jets suffered a serious blow to their playoff hopes on Sunday when they lost a heartbreaking 20-17 game to the Lions at home. Just three weeks ago, New York was sitting pretty in the AFC wild card race after a win over the Bears. But losses to the Bills, Vikings, and now the Lions are threatening to bring an end to a season that looked extremely promising heading into December.
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Rams-Packers single-game tournaments

A Rams-Packers showdown to close out Week 15 on Monday Night Football sounded a lot more exciting at the beginning of the season, but NFL DFS can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy for this cold-weather contest, as Green Bay has most of the top talent, but we went with a few chalky picks and one big differentiator that we're hoping can pull us over the cash line.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Hayden Hurst affecting Week 16 TE rankings

Given the lack of consistent production from the tight end position, it's been tough not having Dallas Goedert and Hayden Hurst available over the past couple of weeks. Both players have been nursing injuries, but there's a chance they'll be able to suit up for the second round of the fantasy football playoffs. Staying up to date on their statuses is a must ahead of your Week 16 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

