The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 6-8 for the 2022 NFL season. They are also 1-3 in their past four and 3-6 since Week 6. Still, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South, the NFL's weakest division. It has been rough month in particular for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers blew a late lead against Browns in Week 12 and blew a big lead to the Bengals in Week 15, two unprecedented collapses for a team quarterbacked by the GOAT.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO