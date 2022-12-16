Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is all for the Republican Party “moving on” from former president ― and 2024 presidential candidate ― Donald Trump following his attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

The GOP governor, who referred to Trump as “crazy ” earlier this year, weighed in on the former president’s chances to work in the Oval Office again and spoke about who else he thinks could find support among Republican voters in 2024.

CNN ’s Dana Bash asked him about how the former president’s lies about the 2020 election, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will affect his political ambitions. Sununu replied that he doesn’t think Trump should be president again.

“He’s done his time, he’s done his service, we’re moving on. We are,” Sununu said.

He added: “As a country, as a party, we want the next idea, we want the next generation, whatever it is. So to say we’re going to be a country where the best opportunity for our future leadership is the leadership of yesterday, that’s frankly un-American. We’re just taking the next step, we’re moving on. Thank you for your service, we’re moving on.”

Sununu also told CNN that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , whom Republican voters sided with over Trump by a double-digit margin in a recent USA Today/Suffolk University Poll , could arguably beat the former president in a primary battle.

He added that DeSantis could make a good president and that a lot of Republican governors would fare well in the White House, as well.

You can watch Gov. Sununu’s remarks on Trump below.