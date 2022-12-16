ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror

By Ben Blanchet
 5 days ago

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is all for the Republican Party “moving on” from former president ― and 2024 presidential candidate ― Donald Trump following his attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

The GOP governor, who referred to Trump as “crazy ” earlier this year, weighed in on the former president’s chances to work in the Oval Office again and spoke about who else he thinks could find support among Republican voters in 2024.

CNN ’s Dana Bash asked him about how the former president’s lies about the 2020 election, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will affect his political ambitions. Sununu replied that he doesn’t think Trump should be president again.

“He’s done his time, he’s done his service, we’re moving on. We are,” Sununu said.

He added: “As a country, as a party, we want the next idea, we want the next generation, whatever it is. So to say we’re going to be a country where the best opportunity for our future leadership is the leadership of yesterday, that’s frankly un-American. We’re just taking the next step, we’re moving on. Thank you for your service, we’re moving on.”

Sununu also told CNN that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , whom Republican voters sided with over Trump by a double-digit margin in a recent USA Today/Suffolk University Poll , could arguably beat the former president in a primary battle.

He added that DeSantis could make a good president and that a lot of Republican governors would fare well in the White House, as well.

You can watch Gov. Sununu’s remarks on Trump below.

Comments / 470

ARON
5d ago

Don't let these people fool you, they still agree with and support that Orange con artists....they just know he can't win in 2024. Big Difference!!

Reply(35)
89
David Dobbins
5d ago

The final Jan 6th hearing exposing all of the republicans crimes against America will destroy their party. Trump is guaranteed to take everyone down with him.

Reply(102)
87
David Dobbins
5d ago

Trump isn't alone in his pathetic attempt to overthrow our government. There were 34 republicans texting Meadows about overthrowing a free and fair election.

Reply(1)
39
