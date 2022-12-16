ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain- Fort Carson vs Falcon

By Danny Mata
 5 days ago
The Fountain- Fort Carson Trojans pulled away from Falcon in the second half and secured a 65-45 road win.

The Trojans remain undefeated with a record of 7-0.

Falcon falls to 3-2.

The post Fountain- Fort Carson vs Falcon appeared first on KRDO .

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
