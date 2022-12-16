It probably just depends on the individual but for many people, bigger isn’t always better. This is the case with a couple suing Uintah School District over the way the softball field upgrades at Uintah High School have affected their lives. In an ABC4 report, Melissa and Rod Allen shared that there was a time they enjoyed having their property so close to the softball field. Building their home was a dream come true in 2012 because they built it on family land kept in the family for many years. The couple described watching games from their back porch and it being a positive rather than a negative part of their life. In 2019, that changed for them when major upgrades took place, including moving the field 30 feet closer to their home and the installation of lights and music that they say has affected their quality of life. After failing to find a compromise with the District, the Allens filed the lawsuit. They told ABC4 that what they want most is for the school to turn down the volume on the sound system and to turn off the lights by 9pm. The District is not commenting at this time.

UINTAH, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO