Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
ABC 4
School shooting threat cancels classes at two Utah charter school locations
KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified two teens who made school shooting threats to Entheos Academy at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns. Lt. Shane Manwaring with the Unified Police confirmed that a former 14-year-old student made the threat to the Magna branch. He said she is a runaway, and police are currently looking for her.
kjzz.com
GALLERY:130 kindergarten students at South Clearfield Elementary receive new pair of shoes
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 130 kindergarten students celebrated Christmas early in Davis County Monday morning. Students at South Clearfield Elementary received new pairs of shoes from Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm Surprise. The "Elves and Shoemaker Program" is a yearly event that many schools have taken part...
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
basinnow.com
Couple Suing Uintah School District Over Softball Field Upgrade
It probably just depends on the individual but for many people, bigger isn’t always better. This is the case with a couple suing Uintah School District over the way the softball field upgrades at Uintah High School have affected their lives. In an ABC4 report, Melissa and Rod Allen shared that there was a time they enjoyed having their property so close to the softball field. Building their home was a dream come true in 2012 because they built it on family land kept in the family for many years. The couple described watching games from their back porch and it being a positive rather than a negative part of their life. In 2019, that changed for them when major upgrades took place, including moving the field 30 feet closer to their home and the installation of lights and music that they say has affected their quality of life. After failing to find a compromise with the District, the Allens filed the lawsuit. They told ABC4 that what they want most is for the school to turn down the volume on the sound system and to turn off the lights by 9pm. The District is not commenting at this time.
kjzz.com
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
kjzz.com
Mural honors Salt Lake City elementary school teacher who died of cancer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A special mural and outdoor learning space at Riley Elementary honors a young teacher who died from skin cancer. No matter how cold or snowy it is, monarch and marigold flowers will always greet the students at Riley. Art Specialist Regina Stenberg painted a...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
ksl.com
Two 14-year-olds made threats that prompted charter school to close, police say
KEARNS — The Entheos Academy announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume Tuesday, but that one campus will hold a remote learning day. The announcement comes after both of the charter school's campuses received threatening messages against students on Sunday, prompting school administrators to cancel classes Monday at both its Kearns and Magna campuses. Police believe two 14-year-olds are responsible for posting the messages on social media. But while officers have talked to one teen, the other remained missing as of Monday afternoon.
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KSLTV
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be ‘compensated’ if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he’s hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won’t force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And...
kjzz.com
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
kjzz.com
Church and outreach group provide warm space for unsheltered in dangerously cold temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The dangerously cold temperatures are raising concerns in northern Utah after UTA confirmed that a woman froze to death at a bus stop after leaving Salt Lake Regional Hospital this weekend. To increase space from what the shelters provide, the First United Methodist Church...
KUTV
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
Comments / 0