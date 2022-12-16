ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

kjzz.com

Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
MAGNA, UT
ABC 4

School shooting threat cancels classes at two Utah charter school locations

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified two teens who made school shooting threats to Entheos Academy at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns. Lt. Shane Manwaring with the Unified Police confirmed that a former 14-year-old student made the threat to the Magna branch. He said she is a runaway, and police are currently looking for her.
MAGNA, UT
basinnow.com

Couple Suing Uintah School District Over Softball Field Upgrade

It probably just depends on the individual but for many people, bigger isn’t always better. This is the case with a couple suing Uintah School District over the way the softball field upgrades at Uintah High School have affected their lives. In an ABC4 report, Melissa and Rod Allen shared that there was a time they enjoyed having their property so close to the softball field. Building their home was a dream come true in 2012 because they built it on family land kept in the family for many years. The couple described watching games from their back porch and it being a positive rather than a negative part of their life. In 2019, that changed for them when major upgrades took place, including moving the field 30 feet closer to their home and the installation of lights and music that they say has affected their quality of life. After failing to find a compromise with the District, the Allens filed the lawsuit. They told ABC4 that what they want most is for the school to turn down the volume on the sound system and to turn off the lights by 9pm. The District is not commenting at this time.
UINTAH, UT
ksl.com

Two 14-year-olds made threats that prompted charter school to close, police say

KEARNS — The Entheos Academy announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume Tuesday, but that one campus will hold a remote learning day. The announcement comes after both of the charter school's campuses received threatening messages against students on Sunday, prompting school administrators to cancel classes Monday at both its Kearns and Magna campuses. Police believe two 14-year-olds are responsible for posting the messages on social media. But while officers have talked to one teen, the other remained missing as of Monday afternoon.
KEARNS, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT

