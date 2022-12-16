Read full article on original website
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos Holds Off Bishop Diego; Santa Ynez, Carpinteria Post Wins
Micah Goss sparked an 11-5 run in the third period to help Dos Pueblos open up a 13-point lead and later hit a clutch three-pointer in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Chargers hang on to beat Bishop Diego, 53-50 in a second-round game at Carpinteria’s Jim Bashore Holiday Classic on Tuesday night.
Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in Second Half to Defeat Viewpoint
Carly Letendre and Justine Katz sparked a second-half surge by the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 42-36 non-league win over defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Viewpoint on Monday at Sovine Gym. Letendre, a freshman, led the Chargers with 16 points. She grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals...
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Guadalupe Council Congratulates Bulldogs for Football Championship
The Guadalupe City Council recently recognized the members and coaches of a youth football team that captured a championship title. Talking a short walk from the council chambers to the nearby auditorium at City Hall during the Dec. 13 meeting, the mayor and three council members congratulated the Guadalupe Bulldogs and the Bulldog cheerleaders for winning the Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl in the Junior Division.
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Bill Macfadyen Talks Column, BizHawk, Redesign, La Cumbre Plaza, State Street
Noozhawk founder and c0-owner Bill Macfadyen pulls back the curtain on the inner-workings of Noozhawk and discusses his popular column, BizHawk, and the role of the publication’s daily and evening newsletters. “We found that our readers want both the AM and PM report,” Macfadyen said. “They have sky-high open...
Visit the Oak Park Market + Eatery
The Oak Park Market + Eatery features gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and a convenience market for pantry items. The market is located at 403 W. Pueblo Street, across the street from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s main entrance.
Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Police Seek Public’s Help in Tracking Down Source of Anti-Semitic Flyers
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regard to anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. The flyers were discovered by residents on the Mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department.
Santa Ynez Chumash Give $25,000 to Local Toys for Tots
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ recent performance at the...
Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities
The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries
Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
Carpinteria Cannabis Farm Required to Install Carbon Filters Within 2 Years
A Carpinteria Valley cannabis farm will install carbon filters for odor control in what concerned neighbors and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors say is a sign of progress for the industry. Carbon filtration is an effective form of odor control for cannabis operations, according to an industry-funded study...
Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members
The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
