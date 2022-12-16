Read full article on original website
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California's Humboldt County, hurting 2
FERNDALE, Calif. — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and causing some damage to buildings and roads, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about...
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California, leaving 70k without power
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A powerful earthquake that residents described as "violent" rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving 11 people injured and 70,000 without power as a rain storm was about to roll in, officials said. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at...
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. The all-Republican regulatory commission voted 4-1 for the plan,...
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
NPR's David Folkenflik reported this story with Mario Ariza and Miranda Green of Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action. Television news producer Kristen Hentschel was doing precisely what journalists should do on a searing hot day in Stuart, Fla., in July 2018: She confronted...
New York residents have mixed feelings about yet another statewide anti-bias program
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a Hate and Bias Prevention Unit to address the rising tide of antisemitic and other hate crimes New York has seen over the past year. During a speech last week, Hochul said the new unit will be responsible for focusing on...
Florida's effort to charge 20 people with voter fraud has hit some roadblocks
Back in August, Florida officials announced they were charging 20 people with alleged voter fraud. It was the first big set of cases investigated by the state's new election crimes unit, which was created at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The statewide prosecutor recently secured one conviction through...
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
CLARKSDALE, Miss. — The nation's poorest state, Mississippi, was hit hard by the pandemic, often holding the dubious ranking of having some of the country's highest case numbers and deaths. "I compare Covid in Mississippi to Katrina in New Orleans," says Dr. Mary Williams, a licensed nurse practitioner who...
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, health care with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies
On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has died. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GPB evening headlines for December 21, 2022
State transportation officials will begin salting about 21,000 miles of roads and highways beginning tonight ahead of winter weather expected tomorrow and Friday. As the state prepares for cold weather, garden experts warn that cold-sensitive plants that can't be brought in will struggle to survive, no matter what residents do.
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Political Rewind: Jan. 6th report releases today; Trump's tax returns; Warnock on voter suppression
Guest host Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, senior political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member of Georgia state House. Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of law, Emory University. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. The January...
Georgia braces for near-record low temperatures
LISTEN: Extremely cold temperatures are expected to spill across Georgia later this week. In some areas, highs may struggle to get out of the 20s and low 30s. So what does that mean for those looking to travel this holiday season, both inside Georgia and through Georgia? For insight, GPB's Peter Biello speaks with CNN's Dave Hennen about the coming cold weather.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds agreement to delay death-row execution
ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office...
Who voted (and didn't) in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff
More than 4 out of 5 Georgians who voted in the November general election showed up again for the abbreviated U.S. Senate runoff in December, according to a GPB News analysis of the state's voter history file. In all, more than 3.5 million ballots were cast in the Dec. 6...
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64
A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has died at age 64. Judge Clyde Reese died on Saturday, the court announced, saying he died unexpectedly after a short hospital stay. No cause of death was given. A former commissioner of the Department of Community Health, Reese was appointed to the 15-judge...
Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives, holiday travel human trafficking, more jobs
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 19 edition of Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives over the weekend in Atlanta, holiday travelers should be on the lookout for human trafficking victims, and more jobs are coming to Georgia. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Political Rewind: Pulitizer Prize winner Stacy Schiff joins us to talk her book 'The Revolutionary'
In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 committee’s unprecedented vote to refer former President Donald Trump on criminal charges for working to subvert the 2020 election, this seems like a perfect day to look at the life of an idealistic revolutionary hero who fervently believed in the virtues of democracy and in the decency and moral goodness of his fellow colonists.
