Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, health care with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has died. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Political Rewind: Jan. 6th report releases today; Trump's tax returns; Warnock on voter suppression

Guest host Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, senior political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member of Georgia state House. Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of law, Emory University. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. The January...
Georgia braces for near-record low temperatures

LISTEN: Extremely cold temperatures are expected to spill across Georgia later this week. In some areas, highs may struggle to get out of the 20s and low 30s. So what does that mean for those looking to travel this holiday season, both inside Georgia and through Georgia? For insight, GPB's Peter Biello speaks with CNN's Dave Hennen about the coming cold weather.
Political Rewind: Pulitizer Prize winner Stacy Schiff joins us to talk her book 'The Revolutionary'

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 committee’s unprecedented vote to refer former President Donald Trump on criminal charges for working to subvert the 2020 election, this seems like a perfect day to look at the life of an idealistic revolutionary hero who fervently believed in the virtues of democracy and in the decency and moral goodness of his fellow colonists.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

