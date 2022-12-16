Read full article on original website
Resolve To Start Your Diet After San Angelo’s Tamale Fest
Everyone will be thinking about New Year's Resolutions as soon as January First hits. If you'll be resolving to lose weight though, hold off. San Angelo's Tamale Fest is on Saturday, January 7th. Not to brag or anything, but I think I would have zero problems winning a tamale-eating contest....
Honoring those we loved & lost in San Angelo during Christmas
Located at coordinates 31.39033°N, 100.53102°W, hikers, bicyclists and runners can find a single scraggly cedar bush in the west Texas terrain, glittering with ornaments and a red ribbon.
What to do in San Angelo: December 19 through 25
T-minus six days until Christmas! Check out what is happening in San Angelo the week of Christmas:
Longtime San Angelo T-Shirt Shop Is Now for Sale
SAN ANGELO, TX – A longtime San Angelo t-shirt shop has announced that the business is now of sale. According to the owner of Best Texas Tees Phil Skinner, the print ship is currently for sale as a turn key business. "After 18 years in business, we have decided...
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Longtime San Angelo Law Enforcement Officer Passes Away
SAN ANGELO, TX – Many people in San Angelo on Monday morning began mourning the loss of longtime San Angelo law enforcement officer, Howard Miller. Miller was a longtime San Angelo Police Officer and specialized as the K-9 unit. Miller retired from the SAPD in 2014 but remained in law enforcement by working at the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
Goodfellow AFB Squadron Rips Off the Angry Cactus On Purpose
SAN ANGELO, TX — The iconic plastic cactus that adorns the top of the Angry Cactus West Texas Bar and Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave., became more infamous this week when a squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base incorporated it into their version of a “kraken.”. Supporters of...
Near freezing temps on the way in Central Texas
Enjoy the "warm weather" while you can, temps will be in the 30s at the end of the week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event
The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes.
Lake View Mourns Loss of Beloved Longtime YMCA Football Coach
SAN ANGELO, TX – Citizens across San Angelo are mourning the loss of a longtime YMCA football coach recently. Daniel Martinez has been a football coach for San Angelo YMCA program for over 30 years. During that time he not only taught the kids from the Northside the game of football but was a father figure to many.
VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo
There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
What A Great Way To Experience Hanukkah In San Angelo
It is the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah is celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight days in November or December, depending upon where it falls on the Jewish calendar. Each night for eight nights, a candle is lit for the eight nights that one night's supply of oil...
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Potty-mouthed San Angelo Man Arrested After Shooting Ex's Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man arrested last week after discharging his weapon into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. According to court documents, on December 11, 2022, a San Angelo Police Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street regarding a criminal mischief call. The officer made contact with the victim who told the officer that she was out with friends when the defendant, identified as Santana Garcia, began calling her repeatedly.
Police say 16-year-old dies from accidental shooting
SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 39-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested Monday night by San Angelo Police for...
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
