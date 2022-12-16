Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds a replacement
Billionaire Elon Musk says he will step down as chief executive of Twitter as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough" to succeed him. In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk confirmed that he is searching for his replacement, but he gave no timeline for the process. Musk's tweet comes two...
Musk asks in poll if he should step down as Twitter CEO; users vote yes
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a poll that asked whether billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of Twitter voted yes when the poll closed on Monday. There was no immediate announcement from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said...
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
NPR's David Folkenflik reported this story with Mario Ariza and Miranda Green of Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action. Television news producer Kristen Hentschel was doing precisely what journalists should do on a searing hot day in Stuart, Fla., in July 2018: She confronted...
Popular global TikToks of 2022: Bad Bunny leads the fluffle!
Editor's note: "Fluffle" is a term used in Canada to describe a group of rabbits. It is an adorable word, is it not? So we figured: Let's give it wider exposure in our headline!. The TikTok superduper celebrity of the year was Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny. El Conejo...
New York GOP leader calls accusation of faked bio for new GOP House member 'serious'
A leading New York Republican says accusations that GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., faked much of his biography are "serious." "I believe that George Santos deserves an opportunity to address the claims detailed in the article," said Joseph Cairo Jr., the influential chairman of Nassau County's Republican committee. He referred...
Amber Heard said she has decided to settle Johnny Depp's case against her
Amber Heard said that she plans to settle the defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard recently had filed an appeal after a Virginia jury mostly sided with Depp in June in the widely-watched case. "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal...
Emotional testimony, recanting witnesses: Week one of the Tory Lanez assault trial
Rapper Tory Lanez is on trial for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Louder Than A Riot host Sidney Madden discusses the first week of testimony from outside the courthouse. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In a Los Angeles courtroom this week, Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion testified about the shooting...
