Columbus, OH

Colin Cowherd brilliantly trolls Ohio State on behalf of Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
 5 days ago
In case you missed it, Ohio State reeled in yet another five-star wide receiver this time getting 2024 elite pass catcher Jeremiah Smith out of Florida.

The Buckeyes have had an impressive run getting top-flight wideouts in recent years, as chronicled by Rivals’ Adam Gorney.

Brandon Inniss – 5 — Carnell Tate – 5

Emeka Egbuka – 5 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 5

Julian Fleming – 5 — Garrett Wilson – Should’ve been 5

Chris Olave – Should’ve been 5

But even with all the star receivers, something hasn’t exactly gone right for OSU the past two years. It’s lost to Michigan. Decisively.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd is an outspoken fan of Jim Harbaugh, and he had the perfect retort to Gorney’s fawning tweet praising Ohio State.

Perfection. 42-27 would have also sufficed.

Of course, the passing game for the Buckeyes haven’t been the issue the past two years, it’s been the lack of touchdowns as well as the defense’s inability to stop Michigan’s offense. OSU hired Jim Knowles to fix that side of the ball, yet, the Wolverines scored three more points on the road in Columbus than they had the year before at home.

At the moment, the only hope for redemption for Ohio State is in the College Football Playoff, where it has to beat Georgia in order to potentially face the Wolverines again.

