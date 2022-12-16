Read full article on original website
Shonnell Winckler
5d ago
they're going to tell you there was an outbreak of a disease three kinds and not tell you where the hell they're from kind of a joke
Reply(1)
11
GAEL Moriarty
5d ago
appreciate intensive investigative work , what foods involved and their company source ... still wonder what companies are doing or not doing that results in infectious organisms in their product ... it is just one recall after another and til investigation finds source you can still be eating it as it is not recalled until source is found ... SCAREY ...
Reply(1)
4
Related
FDA implored to universally ban over-the-counter 'gas station heroin': 'They know how dangerous this is'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on the side effects of tianeptine, an over-the-counter supplement that can mimic opioid toxicity.
foodsafetynews.com
Sick worker likely caused large norovirus donut outbreak, finds study
The source of a norovirus outbreak that affected more than 200 people in an Australian state was likely an ill food handler, according to researchers. In November 2021, the Australian Capital Territory Department of Health (ACT Health) was told by the owner of a food outlet about a report of illness among 11 people following the consumption of donuts. The bakery primarily sold donuts made onsite.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Oysters recalled after norovirus outbreak sickens at least 211 people
Over 200 people have been sickened by a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, causing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open an investigation into the mollusks. The CDC on Thursday announced that...
foodsafetynews.com
Salami recalled in Canada after testing finds Salmonella
Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd. is recalling its Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami because of possible Salmonella contamination. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall warning, the recall was triggered by test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, Canada.
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Ice Cream Is Being Recalled in Multiple States — Here’s What You Need to Know
I scream, you scream, we all scream about another ice cream recall. This time, Weis Markets — the Mid-Atlantic food retailer — has notified customers of a recall for one of its ice cream products. According to the recall announcement, the company has recalled 108 containers of Weis...
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
CDC says a room spray connected to a deadly multistate outbreak last year also killed a pet raccoon
Humans weren't the only ones that lost their lives after being exposed to an aromatherapy spray linked to fatal cases of a rare tropical disease. The disease also killed a family's pet raccoon in Texas.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines
A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Comments / 5