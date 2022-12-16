ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shonnell Winckler
5d ago

they're going to tell you there was an outbreak of a disease three kinds and not tell you where the hell they're from kind of a joke

GAEL Moriarty
5d ago

appreciate intensive investigative work , what foods involved and their company source ... still wonder what companies are doing or not doing that results in infectious organisms in their product ... it is just one recall after another and til investigation finds source you can still be eating it as it is not recalled until source is found ... SCAREY ...

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Sick worker likely caused large norovirus donut outbreak, finds study

The source of a norovirus outbreak that affected more than 200 people in an Australian state was likely an ill food handler, according to researchers. In November 2021, the Australian Capital Territory Department of Health (ACT Health) was told by the owner of a food outlet about a report of illness among 11 people following the consumption of donuts. The bakery primarily sold donuts made onsite.
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
foodsafetynews.com

Salami recalled in Canada after testing finds Salmonella

Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd. is recalling its Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami because of possible Salmonella contamination. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall warning, the recall was triggered by test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, Canada.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...

