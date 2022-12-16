Encinitas appoints new fire chief

ENCINITAS, Calif. — There’s a new fire chief in town, the City of Encinitas announced Thursday.

Josh Gordon was officially appointed to take on the role, overseeing the Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety Department, the Solana Beach Fire Department and the Del Mar Fire Department.

“The city is pleased to have hired its next fire chief from within,” said City Manager Pamela Antil. “Chief Gordon, who served the Encinitas community for over 12 years, has made his career with us. I am confident in his ability to lead our fire department forward, as well as his long-term commitment to the job.”

According to the city, Gordan began his fire career in the Encinitas Fire Department as a firefighter in 2010 and has held every rank: firefighter, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief and Deputy Chief.

“I am honored and humbled to have been asked to lead our Fire Department,” Chief Gordon said. “I look forward to working with the entire department to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

Gordan is replacing former Fire Chief Mike Stein who retired in the beginning of November, said the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.