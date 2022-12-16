Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU men's basketball: Aggies try to make history in next outing
That’s all the Aggies need to break a school record that was last accomplished 84 years ago. The Utah State men’s basketball team will get that opportunity Monday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum when Weber State visits. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Riverhawks roll past Cowgirls
It was another consistent performance for the juggernaut that is Ridgeline’s girls basketball team. The Lady Riverhawks scored at least 15 points in every quarter on their way to a 68-33 drubbing of Grantsville in a non-region game Monday evening in Millville.
Herald-Journal
Prep hoops: Ridgeline boys fall at home to Woods Cross
MILLVILLE - A slow start offensively, coupled with some impressive 3-point shooting by the visitors, proved to be too much for the Riverhawks to overcome. Woods Cross buried its first three shots of the game --- all 3-balls --- on its way to a 66-53 victory over Ridgeline on a non-region boys basketball tilt on Tuesday night. The Riverhawks took a 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws by Luke Sorenson, but the Wildcats immediately answered with a trey by Jaxon Smith and never trailed the rest of the way.
Herald-Journal
Prep wrestling: Indians' Serr stays undefeated; Pirates top Soda, Firth
Preston hosted Grace and 4A state power Blackfoot before traveling to Malad Dec. 16-17 for the Malad Invitational. Thursday, Dec. 29 they will be at the Ben Lomond Braveheart Dual before taking a break until after the new year. At the Malad tournament six Preston grapplers placed. Peyton Keller (120...
Herald-Journal
Boys basketball goes 2-1 at Preston tourney
It was an overall winning week for the Bear River boys basketball squad, which traveled to Preston, Idaho last week and came up just short of capturing the title at a three-day tournament hosted by Preston High. The tournament started for the Bears on Thursday against Jerome, with Bear River...
Herald-Journal
West Side, Preston girls take losses on road
The West Side girls were disappointed in the opening games with district foes Malad and Soda Springs on the road losing both. They were at Grace on Dec. 20 (score unavailable at press time) and returned home to face Logan at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. West Side will host North Fremont Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Herald-Journal
BR girls' wrestling takes close 2nd at national tournament in Reno
The Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Nevada last week for the Reno Tournament of Champions, where they nearly captured the title over a team ranked in the top 10 nationally. On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Bears were one of 48 teams from around the nation to compete at...
Herald-Journal
Karen (Peterson) Palmer
Karen (Peterson) Palmer 8/20/1940 - 12/16/2022 Karen Peterson Palmer passed away on December 16, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho at the age of 82. She was born August 20, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah to Ervin Christian and Ella Jensen Peterson. She married Thomas Kent Palmer on June 7, 1963, in the Logan Temple.
Herald-Journal
Pitcher, Jed Darwin
Jed Darwin Pitcher, age 71, passed away on Sat, Dec 17, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Nov 2, 1951, in Logan, UT, the son of Jed Lindy and Naoma Lloyd Pitcher. He married Nancy Purser on Mar 22, 1974, in the Logan UT temple. They have 8 children and 23 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wed Dec 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewiston 4th Ward Chapel, 16, South Main in Lewiston, UT. A viewing will be Tues from 6-8pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston ID and Wed from 9:00-10:30am at the church. Interment will be in the Lewiston Utah cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com . Services will be available to stream at the link in his obituary. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Logan Regional Hospital, MacKay Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray Utah, for the great care and love they showed over the past few months. Thanks to Julie Baumgartner for the one-on-one attention she offered so selflessly. The Pitcher family would like to also thank all the friends, family, and neighbors for their thoughts, prayers, visits, hugs, food, and love.
Herald-Journal
Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson
Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson 11/10/1925 - 12/13/2022 Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson was born November 10, 1925 in Montpelier, Idaho to Eugene and Edna (Pugmire) Arnell. She passed away on December 13, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 97. Betty lived in Missouri and Arizona and returned to...
Herald-Journal
Porter Jr., Gene Leray
Porter Jr. Gene Leray Porter Jr. 71 Clifton, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Clifton Idaho LDS Chapel, 170 W. 100 N. Clifton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6-8 pm and again prior to the funeral Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 am both in Clifton. Interment will be in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Johnson, Theda Jean (Anderson)
Johnson Theda Jean Anderson Johnson 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 and again prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Teen found deceased in overturned car in Bear River
A teenage boy was found deceased inside a car that overturned and went into the Bear River north of Corinne Friday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, responders found the passenger car upside down in the river at 4000 W. 3600 North. According a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, a 17-year-old male “from the area” was found in the vehicle and was deceased when responders arrived.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Holiday recipes from a century ago
Editorial Note: Part 303 of a series about the people who spent their lives in the development of Franklin County. (Source: Oneida Stake Relief Society Cookbook of 1920) The Oneida Stake was divided in 1920, and so there were two stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Franklin County. Oneida Street was the dividing line. To the north the name was retained as the Oneida Stake, though greatly reduced in size. To the south of the street was the newly formed Franklin Stake.
Herald-Journal
66 years of Christmas cheer: Manger scenes, Santa figures unite family in holiday traditions
Traditions at Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day that started many years ago continue to reign in the Carl and Phyllis Vaterlaus house in Preston. Sixty-six years ago, in 1956 at Christmastime when Carl, Phyllis and their four children Adair, Brad, Jennifer and Caryn built a manger scene out of wood from their coal bin, Phyllis said they had no idea it would be part of a collection of 125 manager scenes displayed throughout their house each year. The manger scenes have come as souvenirs from travels to Alaska, Caribbean, Hawaii, as well as gifts from friends and family. One manger is made out of weeds called Creasole from the Philippines.
Herald-Journal
Weston holds hearing on code, zoning changes
The final meeting of the Weston City Council for the 2022 year began with a hearing concerning the formal adoption of the city’s municipal code and zoning changes within the city. Residents were given the opportunity to comment on the changes. Mayor Garner emphasized that the code is organized...
Herald-Journal
Franklin addresses water issues at council meeting
Tami Midzinski came before the Franklin City Council Wed., Dec. 14, with specific questions to clarify the city’s connection requirements for Heritage Development. Two of the contracts seem to disagree concerning the development’s monetary commitment and the homeowners’ responsibility. The contract between the parties signed Dec. 28, 2021, specifies that $7,000 should be prepaid by the development, but gives no deadline for the payment. The city building permit specifies that a prepayment should come in with the permit, but gives 30 days to complete the transaction.
