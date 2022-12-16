ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kari Lake suffers defeat in baseless lawsuit challenging election results

The Republican who lost Arizona’s race for governor just saw most of her lawsuit challenging the management of the election thrown out by a judge.A judge threw out eight of Kari Lake’s 10 accusations of wrongdoing against election officials in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona, stating that she was not using the proper protocol to bring challenges in those areas. Two were allowed to proceed, though the judge did not rule on their merits.It’s highly unlikely that this lawsuit will affect the overall results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. The current state of her lawsuit hinges on...
CNN

Opinion: Trump represents our founders' worst fears

"The House January 6 committee's decision to issue criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump marks a return to old expectations about the rule of law and its equal application to all citizens," writes Jeremi Suri. "The founders of our republic would approve."
The Independent

Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony

The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
MSNBC

Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee

The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
The Independent

Trump promotes ‘peaceful’ Jan 6 tweets on Truth Social ahead of House committee referrals

Donald Trump has "truthed" a compilation of two tweets he sent urging “peace” among his supporters during their 2021 attack on the Capitol, likely driven by his fears of a criminal referral by the January 6 committee.The former president has not returned to Twitter since CEO Elon Musk unbanned his account as part of a "free speech" campaign that quickly dissolved into Mr Musk giving preferential treatment to conservatives while banning liberals and journalists on totally arbitrary grounds.But that hasn’t stopped Mr Trump from seeking to use his obviously half-hearted statements on the platform prior to his ban in...
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Has First Amendment Concerns About New York State’s Online ‘Hateful Conduct’ Law Targeting Social Media Companies

The New York Attorney General’s Office on Monday afternoon defended a new online hate speech law passed in the aftermath of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo. Critics of the law, including a bevy of conservative and libertarian websites who sued in federal court to strike it down, say the law violates the First Amendment.
fox56news.com

Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump

The House isn’t the only congressional chamber taking steps this week to counteract former President Trump, as legislation to overhaul how Congress counts electoral votes is one step closer to becoming law. Less than a day after a House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued four criminal referrals for...
New York Post

It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too

Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obama­care.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate.  To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...
The Hill

Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court

The 2022 highway is strewn with casualties: of individuals and organizations, once highly regarded, that lost all respect in the last 12 months. The list includes Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kanye West, FTX, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and almost every political polling firm in the country.   But at the very top of the list,…
The Atlantic

The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles

Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.

