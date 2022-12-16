Lucky Strike and Camel cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) has reported an influx of new consumers after rolling out new smoking products like vape pens, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco.The FTSE 100-listed tobacco giant told investors that it was on track to meet its target of bringing in £5 billion in revenue and becoming a profitable business by 2025.New ranges of smoking products have helped bring in a further 3.2 million consumers using its non-combustible products in the first nine months of the year.Our exciting new product launches and innovations, supported by further geographic expansion, have enabled the addition...

13 DAYS AGO