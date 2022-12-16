Read full article on original website
FDA Report Faults Agency’s Food Unit for Leaderless Dysfunction
The Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., May 20, 2022. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration’s food division has no clear leadership, avoids bold policy or enforcement actions, and fosters a culture that doesn’t adequately protect public health, according to a report issued Tuesday by an agency-related group.
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
BBC
Vaping: Juul Labs agrees thousands of US settlements
E-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs is to settle more than 5,000 US vaping lawsuits, after being accused of targeting teenagers with its products. The deal was reached with about 10,000 plaintiffs in a California court. The financial terms have not been revealed. In September, the firm agreed to pay hundreds of...
Tobacco giant says ‘exciting’ new products bringing in millions more consumers
Lucky Strike and Camel cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) has reported an influx of new consumers after rolling out new smoking products like vape pens, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco.The FTSE 100-listed tobacco giant told investors that it was on track to meet its target of bringing in £5 billion in revenue and becoming a profitable business by 2025.New ranges of smoking products have helped bring in a further 3.2 million consumers using its non-combustible products in the first nine months of the year.Our exciting new product launches and innovations, supported by further geographic expansion, have enabled the addition...
foodsafetynews.com
Abbott will expand infant formula production from the Ohio site — but not until 2026.
With the infant formula shortage moving into its second year, the company most associated with it is making some significant announcements. Abbott Nutrition let Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce that its new $536 million formula manufacturing facility will be built in Bowling Green, providing 450 permanent full-time jobs for northwest Ohio. At about the same time, Abbott said that next year it would begin phasing out its infant formula and child nutrition businesses in mainland China.
$434.9 million JUUL settlement for luring minors into vaping, nicotine addiction
A two-year investigation conducted by 34 states alleged the e-cigarette producer JUUL had become such a massive brand by primarily marketing to minors.
coingeek.com
FTC is probing digital asset firms over misleading ads: report
After the collapse of FTX, a $32 billion digital asset empire that was a media darling, the top U.S. consumer protection agency is now probing the industry for misleading ads. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed that it’s investigating several digital asset firms over deceptive and misleading ads this week. The fresh crackdown comes amid a broad market contagion sparked by the collapse of FTX, Alameda Research, and hundreds of other related entities.
Fast-fashion giant Shein investigated its own factories after damning report on working conditions—and the results are costing them $15 million to fix
Garment workers in a factory that supplies SHEIN in Guangzhou, China on July 18, 2022. Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein has admitted two of its sites breached local labor violations and that it would be investing $15 million to improve the working standards at its factories. Shein launched an investigation...
fintechfutures.com
Getting banked: financial services and the US cannabis industry
The cannabis industry is the fastest-growing industry on the planet. All over the world, laws restricting the use of cannabis as a medicinal or recreational substance are being relaxed. But as the world moves from ‘reefer madness’ to weed gummies, this liminal phase throws up a number of problems for...
Washington Examiner
FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
FTC challenges Meta acquisition of VR company in court
Federal regulators opened their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta’s acquisition of a virtual-reality company Thursday in a San Jose, California, courtroom. In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to prevent Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA issues a public warning about Listeria contamination of certain enoki mushrooms
The FDA is warning consumers to not eat Sun Hong Foods Inc. enoki mushrooms because of the threat of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms are imported from China and tested positive for Listeria when Missouri health officials sampled them. At this time the Sun Hong brand mushrooms do not appear to be related to any outbreaks, according to the warning from the Food and Drug Administration.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
EU And US Want To Work Together On Chip Subsidies
Billions flow into the semiconductor industry on both sides of the Atlantic. The EU and the USA do not want to be played off against each other. EU-US Flags.Photo bymartinwittenberg.us08 Froom Flickr.
Vape maker Juul to pay Indiana $15.7M over alleged deceptive marketing to minors
(The Center Square) — Indiana will receive payment of $15.7 million from e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. to settle allegations Juul engaged in deceptive marketing practices targeting minors. It has been unlawful to sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to persons under the age of 21 in the United States since 2019.
foodsafetynews.com
Salami recalled in Canada after testing finds Salmonella
Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd. is recalling its Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami because of possible Salmonella contamination. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall warning, the recall was triggered by test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, Canada.
swineweb.com
Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities
Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
foodsafetynews.com
FAO and WHO publish full E. coli and Listeria reports
Two final reports on controls measures for E. coli and for Listeria in ready-to-eat food have been unveiled by FAO and WHO. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) published the complete reports as part of the microbiological risk assessment series. One Joint FAO/WHO Expert...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
