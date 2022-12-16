Read full article on original website
Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday. The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students. They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.
Macon-Bibb celebrates 400th blight demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County celebrated its 400th blight demolition Tuesday, marking a huge milestone in the ongoing fight against blighted structures. “It is a great day to be in Macon-Bibb County,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “We’re so excited to be here. As we know, we’ve been working on this a long time. It’s been a long time coming, and let me get something straight from the very beginning, we’re celebrating passing 400 demolitions in less than two years on this focused effort.”
MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo
Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
Man shoots at Georgia State Patrol Trooper during chase
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a second officer involved shooting in Middle Georgia on Tuesday. This one happening in Houston County. Investigators say a Georgia State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard around 11...
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in custody after firing at a state trooper during a multi-county car chase. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Watson Boulevard in Houston County, but the driver sped off. After turning into a business and leaving that vehicle, the driver carjacked another car and drove off in that vehicle.
Family pleads for Fort Valley woman's return home
FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Family and law enforcement are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Fort Valley. The Warner Robins Police Department was alerted to Sierra Taylor's disappearance on Dec. 15. Since then, her vehicle has been spotted on flock cameras in the DeKalb County area.
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
Fentanyl killing more people in Houston County this year than last
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County's coroner's office is seeing a lot of autopsy reports coming back with the same word --- Fentanyl. In Houston County, fentanyl is killing more people this year than last year. Houston County Coroner James Williams says just a few weeks ago, they had...
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
Warner Robins Police investigating Wednesday shooting on Kevin Court
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says officers responded to 108 Kevin Court just after 4:30 in reference to a person being shot. That’s where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
Macon man dies after being struck by vehicle on December 18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue on Sunday, December 18 has died. That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who identified the victim as 64-year-old Emanuel Jones. Jones, who told 41NBC this is the 13th pedestrian death in...
GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody
ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
Now-fired Macon teacher accused of raping, molesting 14-year-old former student
MACON, Ga. - Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children subdivision arrested a Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Thursday afternoon after reports that he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. The 54-year-old educator was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old. Charles B. Jackson was...
Man falsely claiming to use “Stem Cell Therapy” convicted and sentenced 202 years
(41NBC/WMGT) — A 71-year-old man named Jimmy Lee Taylor from Del Ray Beach, Florida has been convicted of 44 counts of Elder abuse and 23 counts of Practicing Medicine without a License in the Superior Court of Houston County. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
