WATCH: Lance Leipold goes in-depth on Kansas' 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is Wednesday and the Kansas football program signed all 12 of its verbal commits. Things got started early in the morning, with both of KU's eastern time zone players signing quickly. By the time 10 a.m. CT came around, KU's early signing class had all put pen to paper.
Breaking: Cal lands pair of prized 4-Star transfers on Signing Day
Just when it was looking like a quiet and predictable 2022 National Signing Day for the California Golden Bears, along came two shockers that arrived before 8:45 a.m. PT. Cal landed not one, but two former four-star transfers on the early signing day period: Earning a commitment from former Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen then getting the letter of intent from Ex-Oregon running back Byron Cardwell.
Podcast: Brent Pry Early Signing Day Interview
Posted on 3 hrs, , User Since 49 months ago, User Post Count: 3697. Brent Pry joins Evan Watkins, Andrew Alix and Matej Sis for an exclusive interview to discuss the 2023 class and how everything shaped out. An extremely candid and insightful conversation with the Hokies head man, we strongly encourage you to take a listen.
Mark Stoops officially announces addition of six transfers
Head coach Mark Stoops announced the addition of six players from the transfer portal Wednesday in offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, formerly at Alabama, offensive lineman Marques Cox, formerly at Northern Illinois, running back Ray Davis, formerly at Vanderbilt, defensive back Jantzen Dunn, formerly at Ohio State, JQ Hardaway, formerly at Cincinnati, and quarterback Devin Leary, formerly at NC State.
USC OL Andrew Vorhees, WR Jordan Addison will not play in Cotton Bowl
USC All-American left guard Andrew Vorhees and third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison will not play in the team’s Cotton Bowl game against No. 16 Tulane Jan. 2. Instead, they will focus on recovering from injuries they fought through for much of the season USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday at his Early Signing Day press conference.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: DL Brooks Bahr
Michigan has formed a strong recruiting presence in the state of Illinois and landed a number of players over the years. They have continued this cycle landing a handful of prospects including Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy 2023 defensive lineman Brooks Bahr. The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder back in February as defensive line coach Mike Elston personally took over his recruitment from having a prior relationship with the big lineman during his coaching days at Notre Dame. After joining the Maize and Blue staff, Elston turned up the heat for Bahr and landed his pledge back in March beating out several in-conference foes like Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
Signing Day: USC signs No. 2 offensive lineman in West
USC's overhaul of its offensive line got a big boost Wednesday with the signing of Elijah Paige, the first Top247 offensive lineman USC has signed in five recruiting classes. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle product is the No. 2 offensive lineman in the West. Paige is the first offensive lineman signed by the Trojans to be rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings since Jason Rodriguez in the 2019 recruiting class and first USC signee to land in the Top247 since Justin Dedich in 2018.
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Iowa Signee Profile: DB Khalil Tate
Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal
Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State
The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
