Michigan has formed a strong recruiting presence in the state of Illinois and landed a number of players over the years. They have continued this cycle landing a handful of prospects including Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy 2023 defensive lineman Brooks Bahr. The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder back in February as defensive line coach Mike Elston personally took over his recruitment from having a prior relationship with the big lineman during his coaching days at Notre Dame. After joining the Maize and Blue staff, Elston turned up the heat for Bahr and landed his pledge back in March beating out several in-conference foes like Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO