Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
KCBY
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
KCBY
Warm Springs Tribal Police search for missing endangered 18-year-old
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Police is asking the public for more information to help bring an 18-year-old home for the holidays. LeBron Boise vanished from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, and is considered endangered due to current weather conditions and comments by Boise about self-harm and suicide, says police.
KCBY
Oregon follows California, bans the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. — The end is near for gas-guzzling vehicles in Oregon. Officials today voted in favor of banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The rule approved by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality follows standards set by California and will phase out these sales over the next 12 years.
KCBY
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
KCBY
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
KCBY
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
KCBY
Pet owners: it's about to get 'dog-gone' cold!
OREGON — With a cold front headed our way in the Pacific Northwest, take time now to think about those delicate family members: the pets. Cold east winds are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, driving the wind-chill down to the single digits, or colder, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
Comments / 1