d9and10sports.com
Dec. 20, 2022 D10 Hoops: Hickory, Farrell Boys Get Impressive Wins; Eisenhower, Titusville Offenses Erupt
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Hickory built a 9-point halftime lead on its way to a 54-42 win over Meadville. Tyson Djakovich had a big game for Hickory, scoring 17 of his 22 points in the second half and knockng down six 3’s. Rylan Dye added 15 points for Hickory...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 19, 2022 D10 Hoops: Maplewood, Fairview Girls Get Big Wins; Meadville Boys Top GM
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Maplewood outscored Cambridge Springs 20-14 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 43-32 win over Cambridge Springs in an early-season Region 2 showdown. The Tigers were 16-of-20 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 20-of-31 for the game. Sadie Thomas...
d9and10sports.com
What a Night in D9 Boys Hoops: OT Winners, Buzzer Beaters, Late Steals, Big Runs Highlight Dec. 20 Action
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Taite Beighley scored 31 points to lead Karns City to a 68-62 double-overtime victory over rival and visiting Moniteau. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls to victory • D9 Girls Recaps. Beighley was at his best in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes scoring...
d9and10sports.com
Pizza Hut Scoreboard Dec. 20, 2022: D9/10 Basketball
Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps. KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.) KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.)
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 19, 2022 Small College Hoops: Mercyhurst, Gannon Women Earn Wins
• Grace Centrulla had 20 points and 9 rebounds and Villa grad Ava Waid had 12 points for Mercyhurst. • Alana Robinson had 15 points for Lock Haven. • Sam Pirosko had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Gannon, while West Middlesex grad Delaney Dogan added 12 points. • Treasure...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren/Ike Wrestling, Clarion/A-C Valley Girls’ Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting both wrestling and girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Wrestling has Eisenhower traveling to Warren, while A-C Valley is at Clarion in girls’ basketball. Wrestling is slated to begin at approximately 7 p.m., with airtime approximately 15...
d9and10sports.com
Brookville Balance Tops Franklin in Battle of Defending District 3A Champions
FRANKLIN, Pa. – In a battle of defending district Class 3A champions, District 9 Brookville used a 14-5 third-quarter run to beat District 10 Franklin, 57-42. Dec. 19 District 9 Recaps • Dec. 19 District 10 Recaps. “Coming into the season 3-2 (Brookville’s record heading into the game),...
4 Christmas destinations just a road trip away from Western Pa.
Here is a look at four holiday-themed destinations, in addition to Overly’s Country Christmas, just a road trip away that people can enjoy this Christmas season. Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, Pa. “It’s a Wonderful Life” fans can learn more about the life of the film’s star at the...
explore venango
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 18, 2022 Small College Wrestling: UPJ Second, Mercyhurst Ninth at Midwest Classic
• Pitt-Johnstown finished in second place out of 41 teams at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis. UPJ finished with 95 points, second only to Central Oklahoma (178.5). Mercyhurst finished in a tie for ninth with 64.5 points, while Gannon finished 17th with 44.5 points. • For Pitt-Johnstown, Jacob Ealy was...
beavercountyradio.com
Geneva College Receives 21-Acre Property Donation
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Geneva College announced today that it has received a charitable donation of land to extend the footprint of the college in Beaver Falls, PA. AES Realty, LLC has generously donated 21 acres of property and facilities along the entire eastern border between the current campus and the railroad tracks next to the Beaver River. The new property begins just south of the Eastvale Bridge and extends to just north of the current northern border of campus along the river.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins
CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher
A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
wtae.com
Fire tears through bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.
Semi rolls over near railroad tracks in Trumbull County
Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 87 North just west of Barclay Road in Gustavus Township shortly before 8:30 a.m.
butlerradio.com
Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire
A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
explore venango
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
27 First News
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
