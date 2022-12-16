ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Dec. 19, 2022 Small College Hoops: Mercyhurst, Gannon Women Earn Wins

• Grace Centrulla had 20 points and 9 rebounds and Villa grad Ava Waid had 12 points for Mercyhurst. • Alana Robinson had 15 points for Lock Haven. • Sam Pirosko had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Gannon, while West Middlesex grad Delaney Dogan added 12 points. • Treasure...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Scott A. Shaffer

Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
CLARION, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Geneva College Receives 21-Acre Property Donation

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Geneva College announced today that it has received a charitable donation of land to extend the footprint of the college in Beaver Falls, PA. AES Realty, LLC has generously donated 21 acres of property and facilities along the entire eastern border between the current campus and the railroad tracks next to the Beaver River. The new property begins just south of the Eastvale Bridge and extends to just north of the current northern border of campus along the river.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
d9and10sports.com

Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins

CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire

A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
BUTLER, PA
27 First News

John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
NILES, OH

