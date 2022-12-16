(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Geneva College announced today that it has received a charitable donation of land to extend the footprint of the college in Beaver Falls, PA. AES Realty, LLC has generously donated 21 acres of property and facilities along the entire eastern border between the current campus and the railroad tracks next to the Beaver River. The new property begins just south of the Eastvale Bridge and extends to just north of the current northern border of campus along the river.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO