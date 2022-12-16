Read full article on original website
Trenton men charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft at Lawrence QuickChek
Two Trenton men are facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and theft in connection to an alleged assault of another man inside a Quick Chek convenience store, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 21 and 23, allegedly assaulted the 25-year-old victim inside the convenience store...
Woman accused of shoplifting, hitting loss prevention officer with vehicle in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Union County woman is accused of shoplifting items from ShopRite in Hanover Township before hitting a loss prevention officer in the parking lot, according to police. On Dec. 9, police responded to the ShopRite for a shoplifting in progress. The vehicle fled...
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County
A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
TWO CRASHES IN CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP ON SUNDAY
UPDATE: A third vehicle crash was reported in Cherryhill Township over the last 24 hours. This crash was reported at 6:48 this morning on Laurel Run Road in Cherry Hill Township. It was a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. Both cars are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported in this crash, either.
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, wounding 1, after reported assault, official says
An NJ Transit bus driver was charged with attempted murder after police said he pulled a handgun and fired at three teenagers who allegedly assaulted him outside of a bus Saturday night in Jersey City. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested after being treated at Jersey...
Man wanted for killing 3 people in car crash: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who, they say, was the driver in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and crashed into another car on 52nd and Walnut Streets, police say.The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 3 a.m. Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, police say.Officials say there were eight people in the Dodge and three in the Hyundai. They say two people from the Hyundai and one from the Dodge died in the incident. Several others were injured.Authorities identified the people who died in the crash as 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant.Police say that an investigation led to Jesse-Ross being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and several other related charges.Police now need your help finding Jesse-Ross. Please call the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181, (215) 686- 8477 or 911 if you have any information.
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
Man charged in Somerset County burglary
WATCHUNG BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – An Essex County man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary that occurred earlier this month in Watchung Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,. Randolph C. McLeod, 42, of Irvington was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun...
Two charged, several injured after Saturday crash in Berlin Twp.
An early morning accident in Berlin Township on Saturday, December 17, resulted in charges for both drivers involved, as well as major injuries for their passengers. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports that, following a night of drinking with the help of fake IDs, six underage individuals left a local bar in two pickup trucks, with an 18 and 19-year-old driving despite being intoxicated.
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
20-Year Old Manalapan Man Fatally Shot In Hopewell Township
HOPEWELL TWP , N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso reported Sunday Morning that a 20-year-old Manalapan man was fatally shot in Hopewell Township Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature...
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Interstate 95 northbound reopens in South Philadelphia after overnight crash, fire
Most lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in South Philadelphia have reopened after an overnight crash and vehicle fire had the highway shut down for several hours.
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
