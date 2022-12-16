ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wccsradio.com

TWO CRASHES IN CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP ON SUNDAY

UPDATE: A third vehicle crash was reported in Cherryhill Township over the last 24 hours. This crash was reported at 6:48 this morning on Laurel Run Road in Cherry Hill Township. It was a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. Both cars are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported in this crash, either.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Man wanted for killing 3 people in car crash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who, they say, was the driver in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and crashed into another car on 52nd and Walnut Streets, police say.The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 3 a.m. Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, police say.Officials say there were eight people in the Dodge and three in the Hyundai. They say two people from the Hyundai and one from the Dodge died in the incident. Several others were injured.Authorities identified the people who died in the crash as 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant.Police say that an investigation led to Jesse-Ross being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and several other related charges.Police now need your help finding Jesse-Ross. Please call the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181, (215) 686- 8477 or 911 if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged in Somerset County burglary

WATCHUNG BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – An Essex County man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary that occurred earlier this month in Watchung Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,. Randolph C. McLeod, 42, of Irvington was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Two charged, several injured after Saturday crash in Berlin Twp.

An early morning accident in Berlin Township on Saturday, December 17, resulted in charges for both drivers involved, as well as major injuries for their passengers. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports that, following a night of drinking with the help of fake IDs, six underage individuals left a local bar in two pickup trucks, with an 18 and 19-year-old driving despite being intoxicated.
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

20-Year Old Manalapan Man Fatally Shot In Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TWP , N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso reported Sunday Morning that a 20-year-old Manalapan man was fatally shot in Hopewell Township Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy