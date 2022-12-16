Read full article on original website
SDSU flips the script on Montana State to avenge 2021 defeat
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It would be hard for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to argue that revenge isn’t a dish best served cold after they demolished Montana State 39-18 in frigid Brookings last night in the FCS Semifinals nearly a year to the date of the Bobcats ending their season in the same round.
Grace Larkins has career night as Coyote women beat UMKC in league opener
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Grace Larkins scored a career-high 31 points and flirted with a triple double in leading the Coyotes to an 82-59 win against Kansas City Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams. Larkins was 11-of-17 from the field...
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall to Nebraska at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch for a 22-17 wrestling dual victory in a matchup between ranked squads Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 16th-ranked Cornhuskers evened their dual record at 2-2 on...
Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap includes wins by Jefferson boys and Tea Area/Washington girls
SIOUX FALLS AND TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys pulled away to beat Lincoln 71-57 Tuesday night despite some rim-rocking dunks from JT Rock of the patriots. The top-ranked Cavaliers had the long bombs going in to remain unbeaten. It was the first loss for 2nd-ranked Lincoln. In...
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 20th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys won the battle of top-ranked teams with Lincoln while Tea Area (over #2AA Jefferson) and Washington’s girls were victorious Tuesday night. DJ Stewart talks about how much he enjoys playing for the Skyforce and in Sioux Falls. And Dave Moe’s...
Augustana splits Sunday hoops doubleheader with Winona State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Warriors of the Winona State, 73-57, in the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon. Augustana advances to 10-2 overall while holding a 5-2 record in the NSIC. Winona State moves to a 8-5 overall record while being 2-5 in the loop.
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Dec. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 23. Pierre […]
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
WalletHub ranked the most charitable states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WalletHub has ranked each state based on its involvement and contributions to charity. The study shows that, as a whole, the United States has ranked 19th among the most generous countries. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans give nearly $485 billion to charity and approximately volunteer approximately 5.8 billion hours per year.
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
Denver Air the sole airline to propose services in Pierre & Watertown
PIERRE & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection was the only airline to bid service in Watertown and Pierre airports. Denver Air Connection submitted its proposal to provide air service from Pierre and Watertown to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’hare, and Minneapolis. “Although we were...
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
