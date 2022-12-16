BALTIMORE - As thousands of construction jobs go unfilled across the nation, the problem is magnified for the historic trades.Workers skilled in the rehabilitation of older, historic buildings are in short supply across the nation, and new research from Preservation Maryland shows the number is only expected to grow."Historic Preservations is good for communities in so many different ways," said Nicholas Redding, CEO of Preservation Maryland. "It engages people in the history of their place. It gives them a sense of where they came from, but it also improves the way places look and it creates new economic activity.Over the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO