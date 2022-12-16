ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

umaryland.edu

Dr. Thomas K. Chin Appointed New Division Head of Pediatric Cardiology at University of Maryland School of Medicine and Co-Director of Children's Heart Program at UM Children's Hospital

the Drs. Rouben and Violet Jiji Endowed Professor and Chair of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, announced today that Thomas K. Chin, MD, has been appointed to serve as the new Division Head of Pediatric Cardiology in UMSOM’s Department of Pediatrics, and as Co-Director of the Children’s Heart Program at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital (UMCH), effective January 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays

HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Warn Shoppers Of Potential Online Scams Over Holiday Season

PIKESVILLE, Md. – The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force is warning consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit card...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned

BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit,  homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city  "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Preservation group helps out shortage by finding skilled workers to maintain historic buildings

BALTIMORE - As thousands of construction jobs go unfilled across the nation, the problem is magnified for the historic trades.Workers skilled in the rehabilitation of older, historic buildings are in short supply across the nation, and new research from Preservation Maryland shows the number is only expected to grow."Historic Preservations is good for communities in so many different ways," said Nicholas Redding, CEO of Preservation Maryland. "It engages people in the history of their place. It gives them a sense of where they came from, but it also improves the way places look and it creates new economic activity.Over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBUR

Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
BALTIMORE, MD
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Fire shares space heater safety tips following house fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Fire and EMS is warning residents on the dangers of space heaters as the months grow colder. Earlier this year, fire officials responded to a Columbia, Maryland house fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a space heater fire that had spread from the heater to a small section of carpeting.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center

BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
BALTIMORE, MD

