Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
UNC Football: Ryan Coe transferring to North Carolina
The UNC football program has added some special teams depth, as transfer kicker Ryan Coe is set to leave Cincinnati to join the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program have done well with the transfer portal over the last couple of days, as they’ve added yet another player to the mix.
Duke basketball center calls rebounding effort 'embarrassing'
An 8-for-27 shooting clip from deep isn't ideal. And neither is a 26-14 free throw disparity in the opponent's favor. But perhaps the overriding factor in Duke basketball's 81-70 road loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night was the missing extra effort in corralling rebounds and loose balls.
Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
insidepacksports.com
COMMIT ALERT: ODU Transfer DB Robert Kennedy Commits!
NC State added depth to its secondary today when redshirt junior Old Dominion DB Robert Kennedy (5-10, 185 pounds) announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. Kennedy was in on 804 snaps for Old Dominion this season and earned an overall defensive grade of 73.2. He had a 78.0 grade for tackling and 73.5 grade in run defense.
John Wall Holiday Invitational celebrates 50th Anniversary, stresses importance for high school players
Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from impact transfer
The UNC football program has added some talent via the transfer portal, as an impact offensive lineman has committed to the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news on Sunday, as a top impact offensive lineman transfer has announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
Sharpshooting Duke basketball commit captures 3-point crown
At the City of Palms Joe North 3-Point Shootout in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday night, future Duke basketball small forward Darren Harris took home the trophy with a score of 16 in the final round. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star, who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite...
Thousands in person, millions online enjoy esports tournament in Raleigh
A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend. It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. Players entered the arena Sunday, but the competition is not on a field or court; Sunday's contest took place on a virtual battlefield. Landing...
Duke basketball: Nation's longest road win streak at risk
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) As a program, Duke hasn't lost a "true road game" since Jan. 18, when the 2021-22 Blue Devils fell to the Florida State Seminoles in overtime, 79-78. Then they reeled off wins in their last eight road outings, all in ACC play. Now, entering...
cbs17
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
wraltechwire.com
Job postings in Triangle are shrinking, declining 15% with ‘caution in the air’
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Following the recent decision by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to again raise interest rates – this time, by one-half of one percent – employers and job seekers alike appear more cautious this winter. That’s according to Paul Lewis, the chief customer...
cbs17
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
2urbangirls.com
Federal grand jury indicted two men for alleged ‘swatting’ scheme
LOS ANGELES – Two men – one from Wisconsin, the other from North Carolina – have been charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that, over a one-week span, gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide, placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers, the Justice Department announced today.
Officials: North Carolina police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing
With 120 traffic stops there were a total of 203 charges or citations, police said.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
