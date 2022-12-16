ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

UNC Football: Ryan Coe transferring to North Carolina

The UNC football program has added some special teams depth, as transfer kicker Ryan Coe is set to leave Cincinnati to join the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program have done well with the transfer portal over the last couple of days, as they’ve added yet another player to the mix.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball center calls rebounding effort 'embarrassing'

An 8-for-27 shooting clip from deep isn't ideal. And neither is a 26-14 free throw disparity in the opponent's favor. But perhaps the overriding factor in Duke basketball's 81-70 road loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night was the missing extra effort in corralling rebounds and loose balls.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

COMMIT ALERT: ODU Transfer DB Robert Kennedy Commits!

NC State added depth to its secondary today when redshirt junior Old Dominion DB Robert Kennedy (5-10, 185 pounds) announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. Kennedy was in on 804 snaps for Old Dominion this season and earned an overall defensive grade of 73.2. He had a 78.0 grade for tackling and 73.5 grade in run defense.
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands commitment from impact transfer

The UNC football program has added some talent via the transfer portal, as an impact offensive lineman has committed to the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news on Sunday, as a top impact offensive lineman transfer has announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
2urbangirls.com

Federal grand jury indicted two men for alleged ‘swatting’ scheme

LOS ANGELES – Two men – one from Wisconsin, the other from North Carolina – have been charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that, over a one-week span, gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide, placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers, the Justice Department announced today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

