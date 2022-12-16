Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts 5th Annual Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the support of all Montgomery County constable offices, Montgomery County Hospital District, and Willis Fire Department, teamed up to provide bicycles and a Christmas Experience for over 300 children at the 5th Annual Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges event on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Shares Lyft Code for Safe Holiday Rides
Make it home for the holidays! If you are planning to drink, you need to plan ahead for how you will get home. Help keep the holidays safe by riding, not driving, when drinking this season. TxDOT is giving $20 Lyft credits while supplies last through January 9, 2023. You…
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A
Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/19/22
IN SHELTER – A361675. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. FEMALE – 6.00 GRAY / BLACK AUST SHEPHERD / SHIBA INU. This animal has…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-19-22/
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
Tamina has had water issues for 150 years. Now the Black community gets water, sewer service in new deal
Commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Shenandoah to use $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to provide services to all the homes in the predominately Black community located in south Montgomery County across Interstate 45 from The Woodlands. About 1,000 people live in Tamina.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
New road off FM 2090 to ease gridlock, Montgomery County officials say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County officials say a new road near Splendora High School will help with gridlock in the area by increasing mobility south to Texas 242. Montgomery County commissioners approved on Dec. 13 an agreement with Municipal Utility District 13…
Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45. Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle,…
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Meals on Wheels delivers holiday light tour to Woodlands seniors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Idelua Smith is now ready for the holidays. Smith, from The Woodlands, was one of the seniors to experience holiday lights in The Woodlands via a Meals on Wheels Montgomery County shuttle bus Friday night. On YourConroeNews.com: Freeze to…
East Texas man gets 4 life sentences for killing mother, 3 sons in 2021 Harris County crash
HOUSTON — A 37-year-old East Texas man was sentenced to four life sentences after he killed a mother and three children in a crash last year. Daniel Canada was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. The trial lasted three weeks. The four life sentences will be served concurrently.
papercitymag.com
Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
TxDOT and Lyft Parter to Offer $20 Lyft Credits to Harris and Mo
TxDOT and Lyft Parter to Offer $20 Lyft Credits to Harris and Montgomery County Residents. TxDOT and Lyft have partnered to launch the “Keep the holidays safe this year by riding, not driving, when drinking this season.” TxDOT is giving out $20 Lyft credits to Harris and Montgomery county citizens.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Harris County, Houston officials outline preparations for freezing temperatures
Snow covers I-45 in Houston during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the hard freeze coming to the region the night of Dec. 22 will not be as severe as Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 during a news conference Dec. 20.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
