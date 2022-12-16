ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts 5th Annual Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the support of all Montgomery County constable offices, Montgomery County Hospital District, and Willis Fire Department, teamed up to provide bicycles and a Christmas Experience for over 300 children at the 5th Annual Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges event on Saturday, Dec. 17.
mocomotive.com

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A

Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/19/22

IN SHELTER – A361675. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. FEMALE – 6.00 GRAY / BLACK AUST SHEPHERD / SHIBA INU. This animal has…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-19-22/
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Meals on Wheels delivers holiday light tour to Woodlands seniors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Idelua Smith is now ready for the holidays. Smith, from The Woodlands, was one of the seniors to experience holiday lights in The Woodlands via a Meals on Wheels Montgomery County shuttle bus Friday night. On YourConroeNews.com: Freeze to…
papercitymag.com

Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

TxDOT and Lyft Parter to Offer $20 Lyft Credits to Harris and Mo

TxDOT and Lyft Parter to Offer $20 Lyft Credits to Harris and Montgomery County Residents. TxDOT and Lyft have partnered to launch the “Keep the holidays safe this year by riding, not driving, when drinking this season.” TxDOT is giving out $20 Lyft credits to Harris and Montgomery county citizens.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
HOUSTON, TX

